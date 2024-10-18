The German government has approved a €310 million ($336 million) funding package to chemical manufacturer BASF for the construction of an industrial heat pump with a capacity of up to 500,000 metric tons of steam per year. It will use waste heat from steam crackers for CO2-free stream production. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action is providing German chemical company BASF up to €310 million ($336 million) for the construction of an industrial heat pump billed as the world's most powerful to date. The planned heat pump will have a capacity of up to 500,000 metric ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...