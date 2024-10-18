

CITIC Telecom CPC collaborates with partners to co-create AI+ Ecosystem



"CITIC Telecom CPC strives to integrate large AI models with diverse AI+ applications in small-scale scenarios, empowering customers to advance intelligent capabilities, unlocking a realm of new possibilities," said Mr. Brook Wong, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC



CITIC Telecom CPC's AI+ solutions have been implemented in various industries to foster integration of diverse AI+ applications



HONG KONG, Oct 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ('CITIC Telecom CPC'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is at the forefront of AI+ innovation era, enabling dual empowerment of technology and data, and fostering a new business model of intelligence and innovation across industries. CITIC Telecom CPC has further unleashed multiple AI+ projects powered by 'AI+ Cloud, Network, Security' framework, the integration of AI technology with big data analytics and security capabilities, and vital customer experience, fueling innovative AI+ applications across industries to reshape the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises.From 'Technology Empowerment'(+AI) to 'Data Empowerment' (AI+)AI has become a cornerstone in today's business landscape. As a leading Global-Local Intelligent DICT Service Partner, CITIC Telecom CPC fully embraces the global digitalization era and proactively deploys the visionary 'ICT-MiiND' framework. This framework seamlessly integrates an 'innovative' technology stack, the power of algorithms and big data into the ICT service platform, spanning across 'Cloud, Network, Security' and bolstering the element of 'intelligence' through cutting-edge AI technology and AIOps modules. CITIC Telecom CPC believes in the transformative power of AI+, actively enhances the in-depth integration of AI across various industries, driving innovative projects from focusing on "Big Data Modelling" to "Small-Scale Scenario implementation".CITIC Telecom CPC has not only deployed extensive resources in AI technologies, but also deeply integrated generative AI applications across the full-chain technology modules, evolving from Technology Empowerment (+AI) to Data Empowerment (AI+), ushering in a new era driven by AI algorithms and big data. AI+ covers diverse AI technologies and applications, integrating big data platforms with small-scale scenario models. This approach covers data collection, storage, governance and mining through deep algorithms, machine learning, and intelligent analysis, to develop a range of intelligent applications and AI+ solutions. Tailored to meet enterprise needs, it provides a one-stop service from business transformation to strategic analysis, efficiently fulfilling enterprise requirements.Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, 'Striding from +AI to AI+, CITIC Telecom CPC pioneers AI technologies with a steadfast commitment to 'Innovation Never Stops', continuously optimizes 'Cloud, Network, Intelligence, Security' "solutions, and accelerates the development of intelligence-enabled industries. We actively dedicate various resources and collaborate with partners to co-create a prosperous AI+ ecosystem, enrich technical infrastructure, lead our team and the industry towards a generative AI era driven by large language models, AI technologies, data and intelligent analysis. We strive to integrate large AI models with diverse AI+ applications in small-scale scenarios, empowering customers to advance intelligent capabilities, unlocking a realm of new possibilities.'Transformative AI+ Solutions Generate New Driving Force for Data & Security ApplicationsCITIC Telecom CPC stands at the forefront of AI technology. With decades of ICT experience and industry expertise, its data science and innovation teams are propelling AI innovations with cutting-edge algorithms and deep learning techniques, unlocking data value and accumulating a range of generative AI applications for enterprises. The team has developed a series of award-winning and groundbreaking AI+ solutions such as the newly-launched AI Databank and AI Pentest, driving operational efficiency and cost savings for enterprises.AI Databank - Powering Big Data with Fast, Accurate & Actionable Insights on a Single PlatformAI Databank integrates tremendous data from various business systems, collecting a wide array of internal and external information (such as CRM and ERP). Utilizing generative AI technology, enhanced by deep learning and big data training, it enables efficient data management and real-time report generation. Users can interact with the platform to quickly retrieve data and multiple real-time data charts through dialog-based data queries, empowering data-driven decision making. AI Databank also analyzes current and historical data to build forecast models, helping companies in future planning.AI Pentest - Redefining Vulnerability Assessment with Proactive, Secure and Intelligent AutomationCITIC Telecom CPC has successfully led the Security Operations Center (SOC) to enter into a new AI-driven era since the launch of "TrustCSI 3.0" cybersecurity solution at the end of last year. The newly-launched AI Pentest plays a key role in the security portfolio. It is a lightweight solution powered by unique AI-driven bypass techniques to expose WAF vulnerabilities, enabling automated routine task scheduling to simplify the assessment of internal network asset and empower enterprises to keep pace with the rapidly changing IT environment. AI Pentest functions as an AI robot cleaner which automatically operates 24x7, helping enterprises identify key vulnerabilities in the network and establish a robust defense against potential threats.AI+ Reshapes Industries with New Scenarios & Business ValuesCITIC Telecom CPC's AI+ solutions have been implemented in various industries to foster integration of diverse AI+ applications, assisting customers in incorporating generative AI technology, deep learning and data applications, empowering digital transformation for enterprises including:- AI+TelecommunicationsCITIC Telecom CPC leverages AI+ innovation capabilities to create a "Network and Information Security Threats Identification Algorithm Model". Leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP), algorithm models and innovative technical architecture, an "AI+ telecommunications industry" application platform is created. The platform uses large AI security industry models to learn and identify scams as well as the patterns and characteristics of fraudulent calls. A repetitive learning and training cycle, integrated deep learning capability, on a large amount of known scams and fraudulent calls data is conducted to automatically identify new suspicious calls in the network immediately, greatly improving the accuracy of analysis and interception, and generating values for the society.Use case: Developed by CITIC Telecom, 'AI+ Digital and Intelligent Cross-border Mobile Network Security Service Platform' project has won multiple distinguished awards in the market. The project utilizes Voice/Signaling/SMS firewall interception to help major telecommunications service providers, mobile service operators and enterprise sector to enable real-time alerts and interception of illegal and fraudulent Voice/SMS messages. The cloud-based platform can be utilized in local and cross-border cross-network scenarios to identify SMS messages from international countries to mainland China and inter-country communications. The solution effectively helps citizens identify registered SMS senders to stop fraudsters from sending scam SMS messages masquerading as other companies or organizations.- AI+ ManufacturingAs the global manufacturing industry is booming rapidly, the integration with different new technologies is accelerating. Powered by AI, enterprises actively deploy multiple AI tools, diverse application scenarios and big data to build an innovative digital and intelligence ecosystem. Industry chain not only enhances production efficiency and quality, but also responds to changes efficiently through digital planning and intelligent analysis, and also devises more precise future operations plans. AI-driven data security solutions provide enterprises with instant responses to security threats,enhanced data and cyber security, secure and intelligent manufacturing environment, elevating intelligent production to a new level.Use case: CITIC Dicastal, the first lighthouse factory in the global aluminum wheel industry, paved the way for its transformation journey with pivotal support from CITIC Telecom CPC and its subsidiary China Entercom in establishing a secure, efficient and fast data highway. This initiative enabled seamless connectivity among its global factories and significantly enhanced its digital and intelligent operational management capabilities. Leveraging its industry expertise, insights and technical knowledge, CITIC Telecom CPC's Innovation team empowered CITIC Dicastal to overcome networking and security challenges across various application scenarios, including AI-driven manufacturing, process optimization, R&D design, operational decision-making, green and low-carbon initiatives, facilitating to build a 'Vertical Industry Big Model of Aluminum Automobile Parts', enhancing production efficiency and intelligence. CITIC Telecom CPC's 'AI+ Cloud, Network, Security' not only empowers the intelligent enhancement of CITIC Dicastal's entire industry chain but also reinforces its "AI+ Security" capabilities, refines real-time response alerts and develops interconnection across global factories while effectively monitoring information security threats. These initiatives strengthen the cornerstone of information security, forging a new era for the 'Lighthouse Factory'.- AI+ AutomobileDemand forecasting is the most important part of the digital and intelligent transformation of an enterprise's supply chain. CITIC Telecom CPC's "Intelligent Order Demand Forecasting Solution" utilizes AI technology to predict complex and fragmented materials, improving the forecasting accuracy of order demand for vehicle models, and dynamically adjusting materials and production capacity planning.Use case: Headquartered in Europe, a world-renowned automobile parts supplier operates in 29 countries and regions, and serves various well-known automobile brands around the world. CITIC Telecom CPC's "Intelligent Order Forecast Solution" enables customers to increase forecast accuracy to over 80%, optimize supply chain management, and achieve cost reduction and efficiency improvement.- AI+ RetailThe retail industry is undergoing a large-scale implementation of AI applications. CITIC Telecom CPC's 'Cloud, Network, Intelligence, Security' integrated platform help enterprises build a secure, efficient and flexible digital infrastructure, enhance network transmission, information security, cloud computing resources and AI platform capabilities through dynamic perception, predictions and intelligent alerts for networks and applications. Harnessing AI technology and data analysis, we facilitate enterprises in expediting their digital transformation. By enhancing traditional workflow designs with scenario templates like customer service management, R&D evaluation, and marketing reports, strategically utilize big data to reinvent business to seize market opportunities.Use case: A world-renowned cosmetics retail brand has been committed to scientific research and innovation for many years. CITIC Telecom CPC's 'AI+ Cloud, Network, Security' integrated platform helps to build a secure, efficient and flexible digital infrastructure. To know more information aboutFrom 'Technology Empowerment' (+AI) to 'Data Empowerment' (AI+) ,please visit https://www.citictel-cpc.com/en-hk/ict-miindAbout CITIC Telecom CPCWe are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ('CITIC Telecom CPC'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.With the motto 'Innovation Never Stops,' we leverage innovative technologies to boost technology empowerment (+AI). Embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies we aim to unlock technical potential. By integrating deep learning and intelligent data analysis technologies, we transform these technologies into data empowerment (AI+) generative applications, reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises.With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). 