Aflac: How Much Does Dental Care Cost With and Without Insurance?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2024 / Routine dental visits are vital to maintaining good oral health and catching problems early. However, dental work can be expensive, and even preventative care can strain your budget. Dental insurance may offer a solution, but insurance might not be worth it if insurance premiums outweigh your annual dental costs. Therefore, knowing the costs of treatments with and without dental insurance can help you determine if you should purchase a policy.

This article compares the cost of dental care for adults with and without insurance to help you see why dental insurance a good option is often for saving on oral healthcare.

The Average Costs of Common Dental Procedures Without Insurance

Dental care for adults without insurance can be quite expensive for most policies beyond routine care.

Here are the average costs of some common dental procedures without insurance:

Procedure Average Cost Without Insurance Routine cleaning and exam $2001 X-rays $10 to $2002 Fillings $200 to $400 per tooth3 Root canals $1,6004 Crowns $500 to $2,500 per crown5 Traditional dentures $1,000 to $3,000 per arch6 Dental Implants $3,000 to $4,500 per tooth7

Costs can ultimately vary based on the dentist's expertise, location, and other factors.

The Average Costs of Common Dental Procedures with Insurance

Dental insurance dramatically reduces the costs of most procedures and covers some entirely. For example, they often cover the full cost of semi-annual routine cleanings and annual X-rays, and many cover 80% of basic services and 50% of major procedures8. Plans that cover a larger share of the costs tend to charge higher premiums.

Here are some average costs of common dental procedures with a typical dental insurance policy:

Procedure Average Cost Without Insurance Routine cleaning and exam $09 X-rays $5 to $5010 Fillings $100 to $200 per tooth11 Root canals $800 to 1,12012 Crowns $250 to $1,250 per crown13 Traditional dentures $500 to $1,500 per arch14 Dental Implants $1,500 to $2,250 per tooth15

Keep in mind that these are averages. Coverage can vary by plan type, coverage network, annual maximums, waiting periods, and other factors.

For some procedures, such as fillings, prices can also vary by materials used. Others, such as root canals, may require additional X-rays and other more straightforward procedures that increase costs. You may owe copays or coinsurance on certain procedures, even those with 100% coverage.

Also, plans may only cover preventative care up to two annual exams and one annual X-ray. Cosmetic procedures like teeth whitening may not be covered since insurers aim only to help cover medically necessary treatments.

Four Reasons to Get Dental Insurance

Dental insurance offers many benefits in maintaining good oral health. Here are some reasons to consider investing in a dental insurance policy:

1. It Helps Save On Regular Procedures

Dental insurance helps cover most or all the costs of routine care. Based on the data from earlier, two routine cleanings and one annual X-ray could cost you up to $600 per year without insurance.

However, insurance coverage could bring that down to just $50 per year, meaning $550 in savings. If you find a plan that costs less than $45.83 per month - $550 per year divided by 12 months - you ultimately save money in this scenario. Many dental plans cost less than $45.8316.

2. It Encourages You to Get Routine Care

Paying for dental insurance encourages you to make the most of the premiums you're paying, so you're incentivized to visit the dentist for routine cleanings and annual X-rays. These are key to maintaining good oral health and potentially catching early signs of more significant issues.

Routine care also helps you to maintain healthy oral habits at home. Visiting the dentist allows your provider to give you tips and advice on taking good care of your teeth and gums. These benefits beyond routine care are reasons why dental insurance for seniors and children are valuable beyond money saved.

3. It Helps Saves Money in the Long Term

Dental insurance saves money over time, not just because it can reduce the cost of major procedures.

Getting routine care can help identify and even prevent various problems, such as gum disease or cavities, from emerging in the first place. This means you are less likely to need basic or major work that can cost a lot and cause you to lose income through missed time at work.

4. It Helps Provides Added Peace of Mind

Some dental problems may not be apparent until they cause major issues. For example, you may not realize you have a cavity until you experience significant tooth pain and sensitivity. Dental insurance offers peace of mind that if an issue appears, you can afford the dental care needed to fix it as soon as possible.

Consider Dental Insurance to Maximize Your Dental Health

Dental procedures can be expensive without insurance. Even routine care can cost hundreds per year, and unexpected basic or major treatments can be costly. Dental insurance offers an affordable way to maintain good oral health and reduce the chance that major issues arise while saving money in the long term.

Shop with multiple insurers before getting a policy. This will help you compare rates, coverages, exclusions, and other terms to find coverage that fits your needs and budget.

