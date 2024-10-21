Fidelity European Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

Fidelity European Trust PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive Director

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Davina Walter as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2024. Davina will also serve as a member of the Audit and Management Engagement Committees of the Board.

Davina is Chairman of abrdn Diversified Income and Growth plc and a non-executive Director of Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc. She is an experienced investment professional and started her career at Cazenove & Co where she spent more than 11 years, ending as the Head of US equity research. Davina then spent over 16 years as an investment manager of both large and small cap US equities, most recently as a Managing Director at Deutsche Asset Management. She has been actively involved with investment trusts since 1985, either as a fund manager or as a non-executive director.

There are no further details to be disclosed relating to Davina under Section 6.4.8 of the UK Listing Rules. As at the date of this announcement, Davina was the beneficial owner of 15,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 836347

21 October 2024