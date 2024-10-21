ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (publ)

Today, on 21 October 2024, ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB ("ExpreS2ion" or the "Company") has held an Extraordinary General Meeting 2024 (the "EGM"). Notice of the EGM and complete proposals for resolutions taken are available on the Company's investor website, https://investor.expres2ionbio.com.

Resolution on a directed issue of shares (equalization issue)

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on an issue of not more than 384,530 new shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. Through the share issue, the Company's share capital will increase by no more than SEK 42,725.555633. All shares in the directed issue have been subscribed for by, and allotted to, Vator Securities AB.

Resolution to amend the articles of association with respect to the limits of the number of shares

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the articles of association whereby the limits regarding the number of shares (5 §) are changed to "The number of shares in the company shall not be less than 2,100,000 and not more than 8,400,000".

Resolution on a reverse share split

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a reverse share split of the Company's shares in relation 1:40, whereby the number of shares in the Company is reduced by combining forty (40) shares into one (1) share. The Board of Directors shall be authorized to determine the record date for the reverse share split (to occur after the resolution has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office) and to take all other measures required for implementing the consolidation.

About ExpreS2ion

ExpreS2ion is a biotechnology company that develops innovative vaccines for a healthier world. We want to transform healthcare by developing novel vaccines, that are life-saving and improving quality of life across the world. ExpreS2ion has developed the unique human clinical Phase III-validated technology platform, ExpreS2, for fast and efficient development and production of the active material in vaccines. The platform, under the brand GlycoX-S2, includes functionally modified glycosylation variants for enhanced immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics. Since 2010, ExpreS2ion has produced more than 500 proteins and virus-like particles (VLPs) in collaboration with leading research institutions and companies. ExpreS2ion develops novel VLP based vaccines in association with AdaptVac ApS, of which ExpreS2ion owns 34%. For additional information, please visit www.expres2ionbio.com.