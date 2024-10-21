

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a defense engineering firm, revealed on Monday that it has bagged a new contract of $331 million to modernize the U.S. Army's network in alignment with the Army's Network Modernization Strategy and Army Unified Network Plan.



The contract has a one-year base period of performance with four one-year option periods.



Under the terms, Leidos will deploy the Army's global unified network to individual Army sites. This aims to deliver a standardized orchestrated modern network architecture to make applications, data, and enterprise services are accessible, trusted, and interoperable across the globe.



The contract was awarded by the Army Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical Global Enterprise Network Modernization-OCONUS.



