

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), Monday announced their decision to convert a Las Vegas Strip property to the W Hotels brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.



Steve Zanella, president of MGM Resorts Operations, said that the move would offer a new luxury lifestyle experience to their customers.



Currently, MGM's stock is trading at $40.97, down 0.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange and Marriott's stock is trading at $266.09, up 0.18 percent on the Nasdaq.



