

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric announced that its ME Innovation Fund has invested in Formic Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based startup company that designs, develops, and maintains industrial robots, offered through a subscription-based sales model. This is the eighth investment that the fund has made to date.



By investing in Formic Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric seeks to create a new business model that makes its automation solutions more accessible to customers in the future.



