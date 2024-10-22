Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95
TwentyFour Income Fund - Announcement of Interim Results

TwentyFour Income Fund - Announcement of Interim Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

21stOctober 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Notice of Results

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF", the "Company"), the FTSE 250-listed investment company targeting higher yielding, less liquid UK and European asset-backed securities, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30thSeptember 2024 on Wednesday, 20thNovember 2024.

Retail investor presentation

The company will host a live presentation relating to the interim results via Investor Meet Company on the 20th November at 11:30am.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am on Tuesday 19th November, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/twentyfour-income-fund-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:
Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

The Company"s LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.

Visit the TFIF website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.


© 2024 PR Newswire
