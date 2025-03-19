TwentyFour Income Fund - Participation at the Investor Meet Company Spotlight Event

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bronwyn Curtis, Chair and Elena Rinaldi, Portfolio Manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, will be presenting at the Investor Meet Company Spotlight Event on 26 March 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (GMT)

This event provides a valuable opportunity for existing and potential investors to gain key insights into the Company's investment proposition, including how investors can gain exposure to asset-backed securities (ABS) via a liquid equity wrapper, which has delivered a consistent and competitive income through both market and interest rate cycles for over a decade since inception in 2013.

Bronwyn Curtis will present an overview of the Company and its investment remit, and Elena Rinaldi will discuss the asset class and the outlook for ABS markets.

Investors can register to attend using the link below:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/spotlight-events/register-investor



For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900



The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.

Visit the Company's website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.