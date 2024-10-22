

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) Tuesday said its Revenue per Available Room or RevPAR increased 1.5 percent for the third quarter, primarily driven by growth in demand.



RevPAR rose 4.9 percent in the EMEAA region; up 1.7 percent in the Americas, while it was down 10.3 percent in Greater China.



On an year-to-date basis, RevPAR increased 2.4 percent, with Americas up 1.8 percent; EMEAA grew 6.4 percent and Greater China down 5.6 percent.



The group has opened 17,500 rooms across 98 hotels in the quarter, more than double from the same period a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to achieve full-year market expectations.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News