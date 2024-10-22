SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Launches Revolutionary Alcohol Detection Software: Transforming Patient Care for Behavioral Health Providers

SOBRsafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), the leader in next-generation transdermal alcohol detection technology, is proud to announce the launch of its fully-integrated enterprise software solution for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck ) and continuous monitoring ( SOBRsure ). This new innovative platform is expected to transform how health providers monitor and manage alcohol compliance, delivering unprecedented real-time visibility across multiple users and locations in one dynamic dashboard.

"We created the SOBRsafe enterprise software to address the significant challenges experienced by behavioral health centers and providers across the country," stated David Gandini, CEO of SOBRsafe. "By integrating our technologies into an effective and user-friendly dashboard, we equip users with powerful monitoring tools to drive positive outcomes while significantly impacting organizational efficiency."

The current methods for monitoring alcohol use are outdated and inefficient. They rely on invasive, unhygienic, physical testing and printed reports which can delay interventions and negatively impact patient care. SOBRsafe's transdermal alcohol detection devices, combined with the integrated enterprise software platform, offers a comprehensive solution. The advanced touch-based technology detects alcohol emitted through the skin, eliminating the need for breath, blood, or urine samples. Information is instantly reported and accessible via computer or mobile device, allowing providers to monitor hundreds of patients across various locations through a streamlined digital dashboard. This setup ensures immediate visibility into any detected alcohol use, enabling timely interventions and support.

SOBRsafe's innovative software offers real-time insights into alcohol use throughout the treatment journey, creating the first definitive electronic alcohol record across the continuum of care. The new software integrates device data into an intuitive desktop interface with user-friendly navigation, allowing health providers to aggregate all activities onto a single screen. This significantly enhances responsiveness and reduces recidivism, providing hope for improved patient outcomes.

Moving beyond localized management, this software empowers providers to take holistic views of their organization. Moreover, the software features robust lookback capabilities that demonstrate historical performance and activity, a crucial ability for individuals needing to show compliance with third parties.

"SOBRsafe technology has transformed our operations," said Keenen Diamond, President of Oceanfront Recovery. "Now, all clients can be monitored from one platform - with the integration of the SOBRsafe dashboard into our electronic medical records (EMR), we will make the final step towards absolute efficiency for our team and accountability for our staff. This integration will save us time and significantly improve our ability to support client recovery, whether inpatient or outpatient."

The launch of the enterprise software marks a significant milestone in SOBRsafe's continued evolution and mission to enhance accountability and support recovery. By equipping behavioral health providers with this innovative and efficient solution, the Company is setting a new standard for monitoring and managing alcohol compliance, ultimately transforming the treatment of addiction and alcohol use disorder (AUD).

To learn more about SOBRsafe's enterprise software for behavioral health centers, visit sobrsafe.com/technology.

ABOUT SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There is a better way. Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). At SOBRsafe, our mission is to create better outcomes and save lives. To learn more, visit sobrsafe.com.

