Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWMJ | ISIN: US8989201038 | Ticker-Symbol: PL3
NASDAQ
21.10.24
20:19 Uhr
5,440 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TUHURA BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUHURA BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.: TuHURA Biosciences to Present at the Virtual Investor "New to the Street" Event

Live moderated webcast with Dr. Jim Bianco, President and Chief Executive Officer of TuHURA on Wednesday, October 30th at 4 PM ET

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) ("TuHURA" or the "Company"), a Phase 3 registration-stage immune-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor New to the Street Event on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Dr. Jim Bianco, President and Chief Executive Officer of TuHURA will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (www.tuhurabio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA's lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is preparing to initiate a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition to its innate immune response agonist candidates, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta receptor technology to develop first-in-class bi-specific ADCs, and PDCs targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

For more information, please visit tuhurabio.com and connect with TuHURA on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
908.824.0775
tuhura@jtcir.com

SOURCE: TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.