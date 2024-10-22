Expert-led discussions and training sessions will help legal professionals elevate their impact

Wolters Kluwer's innovative team of technologists and legal specialists invites customers to join them in Coronado, California to celebrate Amplify 2024. The tenth anniversary of the award-winning user conference will be marked by opportunities to engage in solution training sessions, gain valuable insights from esteemed experts during panel sessions, and forge meaningful connections with industry leaders.

When: October 22 to 24

Where: Coronado Island Marriott Resort

Keynote Speaker: Victoria Labalme CEO consultant, bestselling author, and member of the Speaker Hall of Fame will outline what it truly means to "Elevate Your Impact" in the evolving world of legal operations.

Expert Discussions: Customers will benefit from a series of panels, best practice discussions, and training sessions exploring the latest trends and cutting-edge solutions transforming the legal industry. Highlights include:

Innovating with Impact: Wolters Kluwer's Approach to AI and Advanced Technologies

Alex Tyrrell, Senior Vice President, Product Software Engineering Advanced Technology at Wolters Kluwer will discuss the company's strategic approach to innovation and AI development.

Elevate Legal Ops: Becoming a More Impactful Strategic Partner

Led by Jennifer McIver, Associate Director of Legal Operations and Industry Insights at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the panel will explore how corporate legal and insurance claims departments can leverage innovation and data-driven decision-making to collaborate more effectively with their law firms, as well as elevate their impact within their legal department. McIver will be joined by Tom Orrison, Senior Director of Legal Operations, Microsoft.

Wolters Kluwer: Your Trusted Partner Committed to Responsible AI Innovation

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions experts Vincent Venturella, Director of Product Management and Jitendra Gupta, Head of AI and Data Science will share how the company approaches the ethical design, development and deployment of AI technologies.

Revolutionize the Way You Choose Outside Counsel with AI: LegalVIEW Predictive Insights

Vincent Venturella, Director of Product Management at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, will share how the LegalVIEW Predictive Insights module can help corporate legal departments increase efficiency and drive cost savings. Attendees will see how AI can be used to quickly research options, analyze data, and compare firms with demonstrated track records based on factors such as budget, cycle times and other key performance indicators. Venturella will be joined by Anna Barrett, Managing Director, Legal Resources Analytics, HCA.

