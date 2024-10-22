ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen AB: Interim report for the third quarter

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the report. In case of any discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.



Alternative key ratios for a fairer presentation

ProfilGruppen's result and key ratios are reported with an altered allocation for metal cost and market value for metal position at risk to give a fairer presentation of the Groups financial development. The differences to the chosen accounting principles are essential and amounted to MSEK 9.0 in the third quarter. The recalculated amounts are marked with * and the definition are presented on www.profilgrupppen.se.



Third quarter

Turnover MSEK 506.6 (534.4), down 5 percent compared to the previous year

Total operating profit* amounts to MSEK 24.7 (43.4)

Of which adjusted operating profit* MSEK 24.0 (42.2), corresponding to 4.7 percent (7.9) of turnover and result of metal position at risk* MSEK 0.7 (1.2). There are no items affecting comparability.

Total profit after financial items and tax* MSEK 11.7 (30.3), including profit from non-controlling interests of MSEK 2.1 (2.0). This profit is affected by interest costs of MSEK 6.3 attributable to previous periods.

Total earnings per share* SEK 1.29 (3.82)

Cash flow from operating activities MSEK 28.5 (64.8) before repayment of pandemic related deferrals of MSEK 76.1 (0.0)

Operating profit MSEK 33.7 (39.2) and operating margin 6.7 percent (7.3)

Earnings per share SEK 2.25 (3.38) (no dilution exists)

First nine months

Turnover MSEK 1,682.3 (1,890.7), down 10 percent compared to the previous year

Total operating profit* amounts to MSEK 128.8 (135.0)

Of which adjusted operating profit* MSEK 124.8 (112.0), corresponding to 7.4 percent (5.9) of turnover and result of metal position at risk* MSEK 4.0 (3.0)

Total profit after financial items and tax* MSEK 85.2 (85.8)

Total earnings per share* SEK 10.65 (10.59)

Cash flow from operating activities MSEK 141,8 (154,3), before repayment/(receipt) of pandemic related deferrals of MSEK 90.8 (-154.3)

Operating profit MSEK 132.2 (134.3) and operating margin 7.8 percent (7.1)

Earnings per share SEK 11.00 (10.58) (no dilution exists)



Mari Kadowaki, CEO and President of ProfilGruppen, comments:

In the third quarter, we see a margin deterioration compared to earlier in the year. We estimate that half of the negative effect is of a temporary nature, and that half is caused by a more challenging market situation. There is uncertainty about how long the situation will last, which means that we maintain our flexibility.

Our long-term goal of increasing margins remains unchanged.

For more information, please contact:

Mari Kadowaki, President and CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 70-956 80 01

E-mail: mari.kadowaki@profilgruppen.se



Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se.

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-22 12:55 CEST.