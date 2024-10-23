

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY.PK), a French provider of industrial gases and services, on Wednesday reported 3.3 percent growth in Group revenue for the third quarter, on a comparable basis, while it slid 0.7 percent as published, reflecting a negative currency impact and lower energy prices.



The Group's revenue for the quarter reached 6.76 billion euros, of which Gas and Services revenue was 6.45 billion euros, representing 95 percent of Group revenue.



For the quarter, Gas and Services revenue was up 3.6 percent on a comparable basis. On the same basis, revenue from Global markets and technologies slid by 4.6 percent.



For 2024, Air Liquide said, it is confident it would further increase its operating margin and deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.



