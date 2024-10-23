

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Mining business Fresnillo plc (FRES) on Wednesday reported higher production for the third quarter ended September 2024. The company has also retained the full year guidance set out in January.



Quarterly attributable silver production (including Silverstream) was 14.4 moz, up 2.4 percent over third quarter of 2023.



Quarterly attributable gold production was 156.8 koz, up 18.2 percent over the third quarter of the previous year.



Quarterly attributable by-product lead production increased 21.5 percent over the prior-year's third quarter.



Quarterly attributable by-product zinc production increased 11.1 percent over the third quarter of 2023.



Attributable silver production is expected to be in the range of 55.0 to 62.0 moz while attributable gold production is expected to be in the range of 580 to 630 koz in 2024. Expressed in silver equivalent ounces, the total production is expected to be 101-112 million ounces.



