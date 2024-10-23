Thyssenkrupp's stock experienced mixed performance recently, reflecting ongoing challenges and uncertainties. The industrial conglomerate saw its shares rise slightly by 0.6% to €3.28 in a recent XETRA session, yet this figure remains significantly below its 52-week high of €7.19 achieved in November 2023. The company's financial results have been disappointing, with a reported loss of €0.13 per share in the last quarter, contrasting with a profit in the same period the previous year. Revenue also declined by 5.56% to €9.06 billion.

Future Outlook and Strategic Moves

The future of Thyssenkrupp's marine division has become uncertain following the withdrawal of U.S. investment firm Carlyle from the bidding process for Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS). This development led to a 2.9% drop in the company's stock price. Despite this setback, Thyssenkrupp remains committed to securing stable growth and a strong competitive position for its marine business, continuing discussions with the German government about potential state involvement. Analysts maintain an average price target of €5.00 for Thyssenkrupp shares, suggesting significant upside potential from current levels.

