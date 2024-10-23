Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, unveiled Networks at its global annual user conference, Celosphere. Celonis Networks extends Process Intelligence by connecting companies to each other. It creates a new level of shared process transparency beyond the borders of a single organization, so that every process, within and across companies, can be optimized. A prime use case is supply chain, where effective collaboration between suppliers and customers is crucial for a seamless end-to-end process.

"With Celonis Networks, for the first time, businesses can exchange intelligence relevant to their shared processes, in near real-time and at scale," said Eugenio Cassiano, SVP of Strategy and Innovation at Celonis. "Unlike traditional data exchange technologies, like electronic data interchange (EDI), APIs, and email, designed to share transactional data, Celonis Networks delivers continuous fresh process insights. With this shared actionable truth, businesses can actively collaborate to identify and fix cross-company process breakdowns, streamlining operations and minimizing risk."

Conrad Electronic, Schukat electronic and TD SYNNEX are using Celonis Networks to create transparency in their shared Order Management and Procurement Process

Conrad Electronic is a multinational retailer of electronic and technical products. Schukat electronic and TD SYNNEX are suppliers of Conrad Electronic. The trio already had EDI technology in place but still had challenges with orders, such as out-dated prices or delivery dates. Using Celonis Networks, they are automatically sharing 5,000 order updates daily and in real time. The shared data includes order information such as progress status, planned delivery date, and shipment details. Augmenting their purchase orders with this data, Conrad Electronic gains actionable process insights and can take proactive steps to mitigate issues, such as information mismatches.

"Celonis Networks eliminates the need for the majority of our manual work with EDI orders, whether it's an update by our team or answering an inquiry from our customer Conrad Electronic," said Axel Wieczorek, Head of Sales, Schukat electronic. "Using Celonis Networks' data, Conrad Electronic's Procurement team can update orders directly, which allows us to deliver quicker responses."

"The market requires us to act fast and to provide up-to-date data," said Pablo Fernández, Process Innovation and Transformation Director, TD SYNNEX. "We can only get there if the different elements of the supply chain share this data in a standard, open, and efficient manner. That's why Celonis Networks has the potential to be a game-changer in cross-company process optimization."

"Celonis Networks allowed us to leverage a common data structure among the three companies," said Jörg Frenzel, Director Operational Excellence, Conrad Electronic. "This is critical for us to be able to optimize our end-to-end supply chain by ensuring that all of us speak the same process 'language.' This means a Conrad purchase order can be 'translated' into a Schukat electronic or TD SYNNEX customer order and back again. With this common data model, we reached a new level of understanding of our shared process. And better still, data sharing for Celonis Networks can be configured by business users and only needs to be done once. New data and partners are seamlessly integrated into the existing configuration, a much simpler process than trying to set up a new partner with EDI."

Celonis Networks is currently in beta.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies, and the planet. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform uses industry-leading process mining and AI technology and augments it with business context to give customers a living digital twin of their business operation. It's system-agnostic, without bias, and provides everyone with a common language for understanding and improving businesses. Celonis enables its customers to continuously realize significant value across the top, bottom, and green line.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

2024 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023033551/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@celonis.com