Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Kaushik Mitra as Vice President and Head of India Go-to-Market (GTM). Mitra will lead Celonis' expansion in this fast-growing market by driving strategic growth initiatives, deepening customer and partner relationships, and scaling business operations.

India is a critical hub for Celonis; its Bengaluru office, which opened in 2021, hosts close to 200 team members. The company works with leading brands that have global capability centers (GCCs) in India, such as Dell Technologies, Wells Fargo, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, Merck and ABB. Celonis also partners with the largest global consulting firms and system integrators (GSI) in the country, such as Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC and TCS amongst others.

Celonis is expanding its presence in India by scaling both its GCC and domestic customer base, strengthening its regional Center of Excellence (CoE), and growing the Celonis Academic Alliance community. With Mitra's leadership, Celonis is perfectly positioned to help organizations, including large Indian enterprises (G2K+), GCCs and GSIs leveraging Process Intelligence and AI to unlock billions in value.

"We are committed to investing in India and enhancing our capabilities there as we scale. Kaushik's deep expertise in the SaaS domain and proven industry leadership will be instrumental for growth," said Malhar Kamdar, Chief Customer Officer and Executive Leader for Celonis India. "With India advancing its ambitious digital transformation agenda, Kaushik will play a pivotal role in helping our current and future customers harness the power of Process Intelligence to optimize operations, drive efficiency, and make AI work supporting these organizations in their journey toward greater resilience and innovation."

"Enterprises are under increasing pressure to maximize efficiency, reduce complexity, and generate ROI from their AI investments. Celonis is uniquely suited to help companies respond to the challenges and to reach their goals by providing the visibility and insights needed through Process Intelligence and AI," shared Mitra. "I look forward to growing our presence in India, deepening our partnerships and delivering value to our customers."

Mitra brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the IT industry, having held key roles at Oracle, Sify Technologies and Microsoft. Most recently, he served as President and Business Head at Sify Technologies and Senior Director and Pillar Lead SAAS at Oracle, where he played a critical role in expanding Oracle's Applications business in India.

