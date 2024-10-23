Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, unveiled AgentC at its global annual user conference, Celosphere.

Celonis AgentC is a suite of AI agent tools, integrations, and partnerships that enables our community to develop AI agents in the leading AI agent platforms. It also allows them to use AI agents pre-built by partners. All these AI agents are powered by Celonis Process Intelligence, making them understand how the business runs and how to make it run better.

Celonis Process Intelligence provides a unique class of data and business context which is the key to improving processes across systems, departments, and organizations. This intelligence is unique as it spans multiple systems, is enriched with deep business knowledge, and it enables effective enterprise AI, intelligent orchestration, and next-gen cloud applications.

Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, commented: "There's a clear gap between AI's promise and what it's delivering for enterprises. LLMs are impressive, but companies struggle to have them provide tangible business impact. Agents can automate workloads, but they lack the business understanding to do it effectively. To close this gap, enterprise AI needs process intelligence-built with the process data and business context that only Celonis provides. AgentC ensures every agent our community creates is equipped with the business knowledge required to drive the right actions and outcomes."

Create AI Agents that know how business flows on the platform of your choice

First platform integrations include Microsoft Copilot Studio, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, Amazon Bedrock Agents, and open-source developer environments like CrewAI. First pre-built AI agents are available from our ISV partners, Rollio and Hypatos. Additionally, as customers develop their agents, they can benefit from the support of dedicated consulting partners such as Accenture, IBM Consulting, and EY.

For example, through Celonis' integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio customers can identify use cases and the underlying root causes, build an agent fueled by Process Intelligence to solve the problem and roll it out via one of the leading AI agent frameworks. Users can then interact with the agent through the Microsoft applications they use daily, like Microsoft Teams.

In addition, as part of AgentC, Celonis announced the AI Assistant Builder, which enables customers to create AI assistants and copilots within Celonis. AI assistants can classify data and provide recommendations, reasoning through tasks like prioritizing customer service tickets or assessing the risk level of removing a credit block that's holding up an order.

AI powered by Celonis Process Intelligence delivers true value for companies

Cosentino, a manufacturer of design and architectural surfaces, used Celonis to build an AI Assistant that helps tackle blocked sales orders and makes their team more efficient. The assistant analyzes blocked orders within seconds and provides a recommendation that credit managers can just accept. They're now processing up to five times more orders per day without any additional risk.

"Like Celonis, Cosentino has always been a leader in technical innovation," said Rafael Domene, Global CIO at Cosentino. "Implementing Celonis AI Assistant for credit block management has been a game changer for our order management operations, streamlining our processes and resulting in faster, more reliable outcomes. This innovation underscores our enduring commitment to drive business success by leveraging advanced technology, like AI."

Maureen Fleming, Program Vice President for Intelligent Process Automation at IDC, commented: "Understanding the intricacies of processes and their interdependencies is crucial to achieving effective AI-driven digital transformation. Without process data and business context, organizations struggle to implement AI solutions that deliver meaningful ROI and operational improvements. This makes process intelligence foundational for businesses aiming to scale agentic AI deployments successfully and achieve positive strategic outcomes?."

Here are more examples of how AI fed with Celonis Process Intelligence is working for the enterprise:

European Packaging Company: Built a co-pilot in Celonis that enables plant technicians to see spare part inventory levels in surrounding plants, allowing them to leverage stock transfers rather than ordering from suppliers.

Built a co-pilot in Celonis that enables plant technicians to see spare part inventory levels in surrounding plants, allowing them to leverage stock transfers rather than ordering from suppliers. Multinational construction material provider: Built an AI agent in a partner platform that ties inquiries and requests to corresponding invoices and POs and automates resolution, including auto-responses, ERP updates, and internal forwarding.

Built an AI agent in a partner platform that ties inquiries and requests to corresponding invoices and POs and automates resolution, including auto-responses, ERP updates, and internal forwarding. Global consumer goods company: Built an AI agent in a partner platform to extract payment terms from PDF contracts, compare them to terms in their master data, PO, and invoices, and then recommend actions to accounts payable clerks to address inconsistencies.

Built an AI agent in a partner platform to extract payment terms from PDF contracts, compare them to terms in their master data, PO, and invoices, and then recommend actions to accounts payable clerks to address inconsistencies. Global car manufacturer: Built an AI agent in a partner platform to automatically generate email replies to supplier inquiries (e.g., "what is the status of this invoice?")

Built an AI agent in a partner platform to automatically generate email replies to supplier inquiries (e.g., "what is the status of this invoice?") Global Technology Company: Using an AI agent in a partner platform to improve the process for customer funding requests. It predicts the likelihood that a request is likely to be rejected, notifies the applicant and the operations team that the request has a low chance of approval, and prescribes the corrective action they should take.

Celonis platform innovations: Faster data, insights, and value

The company also released several key innovations that make the platform even more scalable, easier to use, and further reduce time to value, including:

Celonis Data Core Powers a step-change in both speed and scale for ingesting data into Celonis, delivering 20x performance vs. competition ( general availability

Powers a step-change in both speed and scale for ingesting data into Celonis, delivering 20x performance vs. competition ( New GenAI-powered user experience : Offers AI assistants to simplify bringing in data and building dashboards ( limited availability

: Offers AI assistants to simplify bringing in data and building dashboards ( Networks : Extends the power of process intelligence by connecting companies to each other so every single process, within and across companies, can be optimized (beta)

: Extends the power of process intelligence by connecting companies to each other so every single process, within and across companies, can be optimized New use-case-specific apps from Celonis and partners: Accelerating value realization in logistics and transportation, the front office, banking, and more, including (limited availability) : Celonis Customer Service app (Front Office) Celonis Detention and Demurrage app (Logistics and Transportation) Celonis Load Consolidation/Network Health app (Logistics and Transportation) Celonis Plant Maintenance Navigator powered by Marcadus (Manufacturing) Celonis Maintenance Control Center powered by Ashling Partners (Manufacturing) Celonis Cross Border Payments powered by ProcessLab (Banking) Celonis Tax-Ray powered by KMLZ (Finance)

Accelerating value realization in logistics and transportation, the front office, banking, and more, including :

To learn more about how Celonis enables companies to create effective AI agents and orchestrate them once they're up and running, read Manuel Haug's latest article, How Process Intelligence helps companies build effective AI agents

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies, and the planet. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform uses industry-leading process mining and AI technology and augments it with business context to give customers a living digital twin of their business operation. It's system-agnostic, without bias, and provides everyone with a common language for understanding and improving businesses. Celonis enables its customers to continuously realize significant value across the top, bottom, and green line.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

