Scout Gaming Group AB: Signs extension with bet365

Scout Gaming Group ("Company" or "Scout") has signed a multi-year extension of the agreement signed in 2022 concerning the delivery of Fantasy Sports as well as cross-sell and retention driving products for other verticals for bet365 operations.



The partnership includes 100+ geographic markets throughout the world, more than 20 localized versions and languages, and a range of Fantasy sports-based products which Scout Gaming Group makes available to it's partners.



The contract is effective from Q3, 2024 onwards and will positively impact Scout's revenue going forward.



Niklas Jönsson, CEO of Scout Gaming Group comments, "This new agreement provides recognition of the relevance of Fantasy Sports and cross-sell products in the gaming market and their effectiveness in driving retention and revenue growth for the world's leading iGaming operators, it's an honour to continue and grow our long-standing relationship with a partner as illustrious as bet365".



A bet365 spokesperson said "We are delighted to extend our global partnership with Scout and continue to benefit from the positive impacts their suite of Fantasy and cross-sell tools bring to bet365 as we continue our commitment to bring innovative gaming experiences to our users."

