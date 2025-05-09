Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JADJ | ISIN: SE0010521153 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y2
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 08:05
0,012 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOUT GAMING GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOUT GAMING GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scout Gaming Group AB: Interim report January-March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

First quarter: January - March 2025
· Total revenues amounted to mSEK 12.4 (8.0), corresponding to an increase of 56 percent
· B2B revenues amounted to mSEK 8.8 (7.5), an increase of 17 percent
· B2C revenues amounted to mSEK 1.9 (1.2), an increase of 56 percent
· Other revenues amounted to mSEK 1.8 (0.0)
· EBITDA improved to mSEK -1.2 (-2.8)


· Net result was mSEK -2.4 (-2.9)
· Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.01)

Events after the quarter
No events after quarter end

For additional information, please contact:
Niklas Jönsson, CEO
Phone: +46 725 494 173
E-mail: niklas.jonsson@scoutgaminggroup.com

Andreas Langenes Olsen, CFO
Phone: +47 970 75 255
E-mail: andreas.olsen@scoutgaminggroup.com

About Scout Gaming Group
Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports, Sportsbook, Fantasy betting and other sports betting products. The company offers a flexible and customizable network-based platform with support for most sports and leagues through an in-house StatCenter which also provides real-time information to players. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Lviv, Ukraine. Scout Gaming is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Certified Adviser is Corpura Fondkommission AB.

This information is information that Scout Gaming Group (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-09 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.