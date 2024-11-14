Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
WKN: A2JADJ | ISIN: SE0010521153 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y2
Frankfurt
14.11.24
08:07 Uhr
0,015 Euro
+0,000
+2,70 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.11.2024 08:00 Uhr
Scout Gaming Group AB: Interim Report January-september 2024

Third quarter: July - September 2024
· Total revenues amounted to mSEK 11.8 (6.3), corresponding to an increase of 87 percent
· B2B revenues amounted to mSEK 8.4 (5.4), an increase of 55 percent
· B2C revenues amounted to mSEK 1.7 (1.0), an increase of 70 percent
· Other revenues amounted to mSEK 1.8 (0.0)
· EBITDA improved to mSEK 0.1 (-5.9)
· Net result improved to mSEK -0.1 (-5.8)
· Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.00 (0.03)

Interim period: January - September 2024
· Total revenues amounted to mSEK 30.9 (22.3), corresponding to an increase of 38 percent
· B2B revenues amounted to mSEK 23.2 (18.0), an increase of 29 percent
· B2C revenues amounted to mSEK 4.6 (4.4), an increase of 4 percent
· Other revenues amounted to mSEK 3.1 (0.0)
· EBITDA improved to mSEK -3.6 (-21.8)
· Net result amounted to mSEK -5.0 (36.1)
· Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.02 (-0.16)

Events after the quarter
Signed an extension with bet365, concerning non-North American territories.

For additional information, please contact:
Niklas Jönsson, CEO
Phone: +46 725 494 173
E-mail: niklas.jonsson@scoutgaminggroup.com

Andreas Langenes Olsen, CFO
Phone: +47 970 75 255
E-mail: andreas.olsen@scoutgaminggroup.com

About Scout Gaming Group
Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports, Sportsbook, Fantasy betting and other sports betting products. The company offers a flexible and customizable network-based platform with support for most sports and leagues through an in-house StatCenter which also provides real-time information to players. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Lviv, Ukraine. Scout Gaming is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Certified Adviser is Corpura Fondkommission AB.

This information is information that Scout Gaming Group (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-14 08:00 CET.

