Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company"), through its water filtration subsidiary, Toppen Health, Inc. ("Toppen" or "Toppen Health"), is excited to announce the appointment of Charles Freihofer as its new Chief Revenue Officer ("CRO"). Mr. Freihofer joined Toppen in mid-September to lead the organization's renewed focus on revenue and earnings. The Company is also announcing that Larry Horwitz resigned as a director effective Friday, October 18, 2024. The Company's board of directors currently consists of four directors.

With upwards of 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and operational roles across a variety of industries, Mr. Freihofer has built a reputation for driving growth and scaling businesses through innovative strategies, customer-centric approaches, and strong team leadership.

"We're excited to have Charles on the Toppen team," said Owen Boyd, CEO of Toppen. "We started this company because we know water. We are water experts. With our established leading product portfolio, our need has become selecting the person we believe is best suited to lead our sales and growth efforts. Charles was the ideal candidate and it's a pleasure to welcome him to our team. Charles comes with a reputation for collaboration, versatility, and passion. He is a perfect fit and aligns well with Toppen's vision to bring clean, safe water to the masses."

Most recently, Mr. Freihofer served as President and CRO at Nvatomate, where he led the company to triple its revenue and increase profit margins fivefold. His success was driven by launching new products, implementing scalable business processes, and building strategic partnerships that enhanced the company's offerings and long-term sustainability.

Before Nvatomate, Mr. Freihofer founded and led Rebel Holdings, a network of companies focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses grow. Under his leadership, Rebel Holdings became the fastest-growing Independent Sales Organization ("ISO") in its space in the United States. Additionally, Mr. Freihofer has a history of excelling in high-growth environments, with key roles at companies such as Level 5 Advertising and Stag Parkway, where he signed record-breaking contracts and dramatically increased market share.

"It is an honour to join Toppen Health during this pivotal stage in their growth. Ensuring access to clean drinking water is not just a business goal but a moral imperative," Mr. Freihofer says. "I am excited to help scale our innovative water filtration solutions to reach communities and businesses in need worldwide."

A Future-Ready Approach to Water Filtration

With an emphasis on both innovation and accessibility, the Toppen team says Mr. Freihofer aims to entrench the company as a leader in the clean water movement. Toppen's patented technologies ensure that water filtration remains reliable, sustainable, and scalable for years to come.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic is a forward-thinking business within the health and wellness sector with a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. With a commitment to innovation and transformative solutions, the Company is poised to drive positive change to redefine the boundaries of health and wellness.

Toppen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aion Therapeutic, is a US-based innovative health and wellness company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art water filtration solutions. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and sustainability, Toppen's water filtration solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers, businesses, and industries around the world as they strive to provide access to clean and safe water.

