Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary Special Projects Contributes to the Success of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Fourth Annual Gala Honoring Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino, Raising Over $11 Million

Special Projects Oversees Talent Relations for the Prestigious Event

With Featured Performance by Cynthia Erivo, Gala was Co-Chaired by Dr. Eric Esrailian, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, and Tyler Perry

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) subsidiary Special Projects played a pivotal role in overseeing talent at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' fourth annual gala, which raised over $11 million to support the museum's exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming. The star-studded event honored Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino for their contributions to film, while also featuring a performance by Cynthia Erivo. The gala, presented in partnership with Rolex, was co-chaired by Dr. Eric Esrailian, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, and Tyler Perry.The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which held its fourth annual gala this year, raised over $11 million to support the museum's exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles.

The celebratory evening, commemorating the acclaimed museum's three-year anniversary, was a star-studded affair that honored three Hollywood icons for their contributions to film both past and present. Gala co-chair Eva Longoria kicked off the programming for the evening, introducing Director and President of the Academy Museum, Amy Homma, who welcomed guests to the special fundraiser event before introducing the first presenter of the night. Three-time Oscar-winning Director and 23-time nominee, Steven Spielberg presented the Icon Award to Oscar-winning actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno. After the dinner service, Colman Domingo made his way to the stage to welcome the next presenter, four-time Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan, who presented friend and recent co-star, Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal with the Vantage Award. The Luminary Award was presented by two-time Oscar nominee and long-time collaborator, John Travolta to two-time Oscar-winning and six-time Oscar-nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino. During his acceptance speech, Quentin Tarantino announced the donation of his first handwritten draft of the script for Pulp Fiction (1994) to the museum. Before the night was over, Ariana Grande closed out the evening with a heartfelt introduction to co-star Cynthia Erivo, who treated guests to a surprise musical performance, singing "I'm Here," from The Color Purple, Diana Ross's "Home" from The Wiz (1978) " "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz (1939), and Prince's "Purple Rain."

The event was attended by some of Hollywood's most prolific and notable actors, filmmakers, and industry executives as well as members of the event's host committee who came together to support the museum. Guests included: Awkwafina, H.E.R, Marisa Abela, JJ Abrams, Amy Adams, Joe Alwyn, Pamela Anderson, Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley, Kelsey Asbille, Elizabeth Banks, Monica Barbaro, Zach Baylin, Annette Bening, Jessica Biel, Sterling K. Brown, Quinta Brunson, Bobby Cannavale, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Joan Chen, Jon M. Chu, Sacha Baron Cohen, Josh Cooley, Carrie Coon, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Marion Cotillard, Alfonso Cuarón, Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song, Lee Daniels, Andra Day, Ariana DeBose, Danielle Deadwyler, Cara Delevingne, Harris Dickinson, Amelia Dimonldenberg, Ava DuVernay, Winston Duke, Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Hannah Einbinder, Maya Erskine & Michael Angarano, Gal Gadot, Karla Sofía Gascón, Kaia Gerber, Jeff Goldblum, Selena Gomez, Eiza González, Molly Gordon, Tony Goldwyn, Sofia Richie Grainge, Josh Greenbaum, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ludwig Göransson, Danielle Haim, Estee Haim, Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Laura Harrier, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Fred Hechinger, Brian Tyree Henry, Taraji P. Henson, André Holland, Nicholas Hoult, Ella Hunt, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Damson Idris, Joshua Jackson, Louisa Jacobson, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling, Titus Kaphar, Kim Kardashian, Harvey Keitel, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Cooper Koch, Greta Lee, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Sam Levinson, Dan Levy, Eva Longoria, Eugenio López, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Natasha Lyonne, Clarence Maclin, Archie Madekwe, Mikey Madison, James Mangold, Rooney Mara, Ricky Martin, Charles Melton, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jamie Mizrahi, Demi Moore, Lamorne Morris, Henry R. Muñoz III, Kumail Nanjiani & Emily Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Kathryn Newton, Amaury Nolasco, Ebony Obsidian, Sandra Oh, Elizabeth Olsen, Regé-Jean Page, Megan Park, Aaron Paul, Sarah Paulson, Tyler Perry, Joaquin Phoenix, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Ke Huy Quan, Addison Rae, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Danny Ramirez, Édgar Ramírez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Reneé Rapp, Eddie Redmayne, Halina Reijn, Renate Reinsve, Jason Reitman, Nicole Richie, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Joachim Rønning, Devon Ross, Bird Runningwater, Meg Ryan, RZA, Zoe Saldaña, Ted Sarandos & Nicole Avant, Peter Sarsgaard, Anna Sawai, Daniel Scheinert, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Francesca Scorsese, Naomi Scott, Rachel Sennott, Sarah Silverman, Cory Michael Smith, Jurnee Smollett, Steven Spielberg, Drew Starkey, Sebastian Stan, Harper Steele, Maisy Stella, Holland Taylor, Uma Thurman, Phoebe Tonkin, John Travolta, Nia Vardalos, Denis Villeneuve, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Diane Warren, John David Washington, Malcolm Washington, Kerry Washington, Olivia Wilde, Jessica Williams,Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Hans Zimmer.

The event design was conceived by Keith Baptista and musical direction by Rickey Minor with talent relations overseen by Special Projects. Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon, the Academy Museum's official wine partners, provided wine for the evening. Specialty cocktails provided by Tequila Don Julio. The evening's food was prepared by guest chef Curtis Stone and Wolfgang Puck Catering.

ABOUT SPECIAL PROJECTS

Founded in 2016 by Andrea Oliveri and Nicole Vecchiarelli, Special Projects is the leading talent booking, creative content, and special event agency. By uniting brands and public figures, our team creates opportunities that garner press, build engagement, drive sales, and uniquely position our partners within the cultural zeitgeist. Our extensive expertise as talent strategists, content creators, cultural forecasters, and event producers has earned us unparalleled trust across the entertainment, media, and fashion industries. Special Projects operates offices in New York and Los Angeles. To learn more, visit specialprojectsmedia.com.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT

James Carbonara/Hayden IR

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on accesswire.com