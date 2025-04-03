Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
WKN: A40RV3 | ISIN: US25686H3084
NASDAQ
02.04.25
16:21 Uhr
1,000 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
03.04.2025 15:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin CEO Bill O'Dowd Starts $250,000 10b5-1 Stock Purchase Plan This Week, Building on $100,000 Purchase in 2H 2024; Bullish on Dolphin's Undervalued Shares and Future Growth

Finanznachrichten News

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced that CEO Bill O'Dowd has initiated a 10b5-1 trading plan to purchase an initial $250,000 of the Company's common stock, building upon his $100,000 investment in Dolphin in the second half of 2024.

"The best is yet to come for Dolphin," said CEO Bill O'Dowd. "In 2024, our revenues grew 20% to nearly $52 million, and we swung from a $2 million loss to a $1 million profit in adjusted operating income - a $3 million improvement. Despite these achievements, our stock trades below any of our 2024 quarterly revenues, presenting a compelling opportunity."

Mr. O'Dowd added, "Initiating this 10b5-1 plan to purchase additional shares underscores my confidence in our company's future and the significant potential I see in our stock at current levels. I am purchasing this stock because I firmly believe Dolphin's equity is deeply undervalued by the market."

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information

James Carbonara
Partner, Hayden IR
james@haydenir.com
646-755-7412

###

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2024 and 2023

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,203,842

$

6,432,731

Restricted cash

925,004

1,127,960

Accounts receivable:

Trade, net of allowance of $1,327,808 and $1,456,752, respectively

5,113,157

5,817,615

Other receivables

5,451,697

6,643,960

Other current assets

373,399

701,335

Total current assets

20,067,099

20,723,601

Capitalized production costs, net

594,763

2,295,275

Employee receivable

1,007,418

796,085

Right-of-use assets

4,738,997

5,599,736

Goodwill

21,507,944

25,220,085

Intangible assets, net

10,189,026

11,209,664

Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net

114,011

194,223

Other long-term assets

218,021

216,305

Total Assets

$

58,437,279

$

66,254,974

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable

$

2,344,272

$

6,892,349

Term loans, current portion

1,686,018

980,651

Revolving line of credit

400,000

400,000

Notes payable, current portion

3,750,000

3,500,000

Contingent consideration

486,000

-

Accrued interest - related party

1,857,986

1,718,009

Accrued compensation - related party

2,625,000

2,625,000

Lease liabilities, current portion

1,919,672

2,192,213

Deferred revenue

341,153

1,451,709

Other current liabilities

11,104,036

7,694,114

Total current liabilities

26,514,137

27,454,045

Noncurrent

Term loans, noncurrent portion

4,782,271

4,501,963

Notes payable, noncurrent portion

3,130,000

3,380,000

Convertible notes payable

5,100,000

5,100,000

Convertible notes payable at fair value

320,000

355,000

Loans from related party

3,225,985

1,107,873

Lease liabilities

3,306,033

4,068,642

Deferred tax liability

394,547

306,691

Warrant liability

-

5,000

Other noncurrent liabilities

18,915

18,915

Total Liabilities

46,791,888

46,298,129

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023

1,000

1,000

Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 11,162,026 and 9,109,766 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

166,688

136,647

Additional paid in capital

157,692,132

153,430,402

Accumulated deficit

(146,214,429

)

(133,611,204

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

11,645,391

19,956,845

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

58,437,279

$

66,254,974

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

2024

2023

Revenues

$

51,684,984

$

43,123,075

Expenses:

Direct costs

3,266,461

946,962

Payroll and benefits

38,123,040

35,030,257

Selling, general and administrative

7,795,610

8,434,549

Acquisition costs

164,044

116,151

Impairment of goodwill

6,671,557

9,484,215

Impairment of intangible assets

-

341,417

Write-off of notes receivables

1,270,000

4,108,080

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

50,000

33,226

Depreciation and amortization

2,382,361

2,253,619

Legal and professional

2,447,083

2,485,096

Total expenses

62,170,156

63,233,572

Loss from operations

(10,485,172

)

(20,110,497

)

Other (expenses) income:

Change in fair value of convertible note

35,000

(11,444

)

Change in fair value of warrant

5,000

10,000

Interest income

11,462

2,877

Interest expense

(2,081,661

)

(2,085,107

)

Total other expense (income), net

(2,030,199

)

(2,083,674

)

Loss before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

$

(12,515,371

)

$

(22,194,171

)

Income tax expense

(87,854

)

(53,504

)

Net loss before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(12,603,225

)

(22,247,675

)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

-

(2,149,050

)

Net loss

$

(12,603,225

)

$

(24,396,725

)

Loss per share:

Basic

$

(1.22

)

$

(3.39

)

Diluted

$

(1.22

)

$

(3.39

)

Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation

Basic

10,306,904

7,206,577

Diluted

10,306,904

7,206,577

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results in this press release refer to a non-GAAP financial measure that involves adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management deems are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance.

Adjusted operating income or loss is defined by Dolphin as (loss) income from operations before: (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) write-off of assets, (iii) impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, (iv) acquisition costs, (v) employee stock compensation, (vi) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (vii) bad debt expense and (viii) and impairment of capitalized production costs.

Management believes that the presentation of operating results using this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information for investors by providing them with the non-GAAP financial measure used by management for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting and in managing the business. This non-GAAP financial measure does not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered a measure of liquidity and is unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations

For the twelve months ended December 31,

2024

2023

Revenues (GAAP)

$

51,684,984

$

43,123,075

Expenses:

Direct costs

3,266,461

946,962

Payroll and benefits

38,123,040

35,030,257

Selling, general and administrative

7,795,610

8,434,549

Acquisition costs

164,044

116,151

Impairment of goodwill

6,671,557

9,484,215

Impairment of intangible assets

-

341,417

Write-off of notes receivable

1,270,000

4,108,080

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

50,000

33,226

Depreciation and amortization

2,382,361

2,253,619

Legal and professional

2,447,083

2,485,096

Total expenses (GAAP)

62,170,156

63,233,572

Loss from operations (GAAP)

$

(10,485,172

)

$

(20,110,497

)

Adjustments to GAAP measure:

Acquisition costs

164,044

116,151

Impairment of goodwill

6,671,557

9,484,215

Impairment of intangible assets

-

341,417

Write-off of notes receivables

1,270,000

4,108,080

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

50,000

33,226

Depreciation and amortization

2,382,361

2,253,619

Bad debt expense

505,173

919,672

Impairment of capitalized production costs

-

74,412

Stock compensation

364,650

354,961

Income from operations (non-GAAP)

$

922,613

$

(2,424,744

)

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.