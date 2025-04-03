Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin CEO Bill O'Dowd Starts $250,000 10b5-1 Stock Purchase Plan This Week, Building on $100,000 Purchase in 2H 2024; Bullish on Dolphin's Undervalued Shares and Future Growth

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced that CEO Bill O'Dowd has initiated a 10b5-1 trading plan to purchase an initial $250,000 of the Company's common stock, building upon his $100,000 investment in Dolphin in the second half of 2024.

"The best is yet to come for Dolphin," said CEO Bill O'Dowd. "In 2024, our revenues grew 20% to nearly $52 million, and we swung from a $2 million loss to a $1 million profit in adjusted operating income - a $3 million improvement. Despite these achievements, our stock trades below any of our 2024 quarterly revenues, presenting a compelling opportunity."

Mr. O'Dowd added, "Initiating this 10b5-1 plan to purchase additional shares underscores my confidence in our company's future and the significant potential I see in our stock at current levels. I am purchasing this stock because I firmly believe Dolphin's equity is deeply undervalued by the market."

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information

James Carbonara

Partner, Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2024 and 2023

2024 2023 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,203,842 $ 6,432,731 Restricted cash 925,004 1,127,960 Accounts receivable: Trade, net of allowance of $1,327,808 and $1,456,752, respectively 5,113,157 5,817,615 Other receivables 5,451,697 6,643,960 Other current assets 373,399 701,335 Total current assets 20,067,099 20,723,601 Capitalized production costs, net 594,763 2,295,275 Employee receivable 1,007,418 796,085 Right-of-use assets 4,738,997 5,599,736 Goodwill 21,507,944 25,220,085 Intangible assets, net 10,189,026 11,209,664 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 114,011 194,223 Other long-term assets 218,021 216,305 Total Assets $ 58,437,279 $ 66,254,974

LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable $ 2,344,272 $ 6,892,349 Term loans, current portion 1,686,018 980,651 Revolving line of credit 400,000 400,000 Notes payable, current portion 3,750,000 3,500,000 Contingent consideration 486,000 - Accrued interest - related party 1,857,986 1,718,009 Accrued compensation - related party 2,625,000 2,625,000 Lease liabilities, current portion 1,919,672 2,192,213 Deferred revenue 341,153 1,451,709 Other current liabilities 11,104,036 7,694,114 Total current liabilities 26,514,137 27,454,045 Noncurrent Term loans, noncurrent portion 4,782,271 4,501,963 Notes payable, noncurrent portion 3,130,000 3,380,000 Convertible notes payable 5,100,000 5,100,000 Convertible notes payable at fair value 320,000 355,000 Loans from related party 3,225,985 1,107,873 Lease liabilities 3,306,033 4,068,642 Deferred tax liability 394,547 306,691 Warrant liability - 5,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,915 18,915 Total Liabilities 46,791,888 46,298,129

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 1,000 1,000 Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 11,162,026 and 9,109,766 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 166,688 136,647 Additional paid in capital 157,692,132 153,430,402 Accumulated deficit (146,214,429 ) (133,611,204 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 11,645,391 19,956,845 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 58,437,279 $ 66,254,974

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

2024 2023 Revenues $ 51,684,984 $ 43,123,075 Expenses: Direct costs 3,266,461 946,962 Payroll and benefits 38,123,040 35,030,257 Selling, general and administrative 7,795,610 8,434,549 Acquisition costs 164,044 116,151 Impairment of goodwill 6,671,557 9,484,215 Impairment of intangible assets - 341,417 Write-off of notes receivables 1,270,000 4,108,080 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 50,000 33,226 Depreciation and amortization 2,382,361 2,253,619 Legal and professional 2,447,083 2,485,096 Total expenses 62,170,156 63,233,572 Loss from operations (10,485,172 ) (20,110,497 ) Other (expenses) income: Change in fair value of convertible note 35,000 (11,444 ) Change in fair value of warrant 5,000 10,000 Interest income 11,462 2,877 Interest expense (2,081,661 ) (2,085,107 ) Total other expense (income), net (2,030,199 ) (2,083,674 ) Loss before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates $ (12,515,371 ) $ (22,194,171 ) Income tax expense (87,854 ) (53,504 ) Net loss before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (12,603,225 ) (22,247,675 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates - (2,149,050 ) Net loss $ (12,603,225 ) $ (24,396,725 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (1.22 ) $ (3.39 ) Diluted $ (1.22 ) $ (3.39 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation Basic 10,306,904 7,206,577 Diluted 10,306,904 7,206,577

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results in this press release refer to a non-GAAP financial measure that involves adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management deems are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance.

Adjusted operating income or loss is defined by Dolphin as (loss) income from operations before: (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) write-off of assets, (iii) impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, (iv) acquisition costs, (v) employee stock compensation, (vi) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (vii) bad debt expense and (viii) and impairment of capitalized production costs.

Management believes that the presentation of operating results using this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information for investors by providing them with the non-GAAP financial measure used by management for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting and in managing the business. This non-GAAP financial measure does not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered a measure of liquidity and is unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues (GAAP) $ 51,684,984 $ 43,123,075 Expenses: Direct costs 3,266,461 946,962 Payroll and benefits 38,123,040 35,030,257 Selling, general and administrative 7,795,610 8,434,549 Acquisition costs 164,044 116,151 Impairment of goodwill 6,671,557 9,484,215 Impairment of intangible assets - 341,417 Write-off of notes receivable 1,270,000 4,108,080 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 50,000 33,226 Depreciation and amortization 2,382,361 2,253,619 Legal and professional 2,447,083 2,485,096 Total expenses (GAAP) 62,170,156 63,233,572 Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (10,485,172 ) $ (20,110,497 ) Adjustments to GAAP measure: Acquisition costs 164,044 116,151 Impairment of goodwill 6,671,557 9,484,215 Impairment of intangible assets - 341,417 Write-off of notes receivables 1,270,000 4,108,080 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 50,000 33,226 Depreciation and amortization 2,382,361 2,253,619 Bad debt expense 505,173 919,672 Impairment of capitalized production costs - 74,412 Stock compensation 364,650 354,961 Income from operations (non-GAAP) $ 922,613 $ (2,424,744 )

