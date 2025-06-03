Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary Special Projects Partners with The Peabody Awards on 2025 Awards Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Special Projects, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), returned for a fourth year to collaborate with The Peabody Awards in booking the host, performer, and presenters for the storied institution.

NBC News' vaunted Chief Washington and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchellwas honored with the Peabody Career Achievement Award, and iconic, award-winning sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" was honored with the Peabody Institutional Award. Both were celebrated at the 85th annual Peabody Awards ceremony June 1, 2025, in Beverly Hills, hosted by stand-up comic, television personality and Emmy Award-nominated documentary producer Roy Wood, Jr.

Special attendees included Jon Hamm, presenting to Lorne Michaels and SNL alums Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen and Molly Shannon while NBC news' own Jacob Soboroff presented to Andrea Mitchell.

Lee Fields performed a moving and powerful tribute of the classic "Try a Little Tenderness" to honor legendary Memphis recording label STAX, the focus of HBO/Max's documentary winner, "STAX: Soulsville U.S.A."

The winners represented a cross section of contemporary and historical issues with the common thread of bringing a smile and sense of community through thoughtful entertainment with notables such as Baby Reindeer's, Richard Gad, Shogun's Hiroyuki Sanada and Daughters' producer Kerry Washington, in attendance to accept their awards.

Presenters included luminaries such as Mandy Moore, Anna Kendrick, Benito Skinner, Uzo Aduba, Linda Perry, Yvonne Orji, Randall Park, Stephen Merchant, Joel Kim Booster, Van Jones and Marissa Bode, among others.

About Special Projects

Founded by Nicole Vecchiarelli and Andrea Oliveri, Special Projects is a world-renowned talent booking, creative content, and special events agency that elevates media, fashion, and lifestyle brands through the unique use of celebrities and storytelling. Trusted by both companies and public figures, Special Projects creates opportunities that garner press, build engagement, drive sales, and uniquely position our partners within the zeitgeist. Our core services include talent strategy and partnerships, event activation and guest list curation, and brand amplification through celebrities, influencers, and culture-defining personalities. Our keen trend-spotting and cultural forecasting abilities allow us to keep our finger on the pulse of pop culture and highlight new talents before they hit the mainstream. Special Projects has been featured in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, among other outlets. To learn more, visit specialprojectsmedia.com

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-special-projects-partners-with-the-peabody-awards-on-2025-a-1034739