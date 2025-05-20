Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary Special Projects Curates Star-Studded Guest List for the Tory Burch Store Opening on Rodeo Drive

A-List attendees included Ciara, Kate Hudson, Rachel Brosnahan, Rashida Jones, Jodie Turner-Smith, and many more

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Special Projects, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), made headlines once again curating guests for the opening of Tory Burch's new store on Rodeo Drive.

A-list attendees including Ciara, Kate Hudson, Rachel Brosnahan, Rashida Jones, and Jodie Turner-Smith were among the guests in attendance at the cocktail celebration, which kicked off at the new boutique before moving to Mr. Chow for an exclusive dinner and after-party, deejayed by Marjorie Gubelmann (aka DJ Mad Marj).

Special Projects was tapped by the luxury fashion brand to oversee the front-of-house experience and strategically curate a high-impact guest list that reflected the cultural cachet of the Tory Burch brand. The two companies previously worked together on a series of events surrounding the 2021 opening of Tory Burch's Mercer Street store in New York City.

The event capped off a busy April for Special Projects, which curated talent for some of the season's most high-profile launches - including Max's Hacks Season 4 premiere at Chateau Marmont, a buzzy screening of Warner Bros.' SINNERS hosted by Ryan Coogler, and Louis Vuitton's unveiling of the new LV Sneakerina at San Vicente Bungalows.

About Special Projects

Founded by Nicole Vecchiarelli and Andrea Oliveri, Special Projects is a world-renowned talent booking, creative content, and special events agency that elevates media, fashion, and lifestyle brands through the unique use of celebrities and storytelling. Trusted by both companies and public figures, Special Projects creates opportunities that garner press, build engagement, drive sales, and uniquely position our partners within the zeitgeist. Our core services include talent strategy and partnerships, event activation and guest list curation, and brand amplification through celebrities, influencers, and culture-defining personalities. Our keen trend-spotting and cultural forecasting abilities allow us to keep our finger on the pulse of pop culture and highlight new talents before they hit the mainstream. Special Projects has been featured in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, among other outlets. To learn more, visit specialprojectsmedia.com

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

