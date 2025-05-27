Dolphin Entertainment: Shore Fire Media Clients Shape the Summer 2025 Season With Star-Studded Music Festivals and Concert Series

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Shore Fire Media, a subsidiary of leading entertainment marketing and content production company Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), is helping to shape the sound of summer in 2025. Providing creative communications services for leaders in the arts, culture and entertainment, Shore Fire is working with over a dozen music festivals and concert experiences this year. From the nine-day Summerfest held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin - which consistently features hundreds of performances - to the recently-announced CBGB Festival celebrating New York City's gritty, sticker-covered past through the lens of the modern punk era, the agency supports a diverse roster of large-scale, genre-spanning festivals and purpose-driven cultural events.

Summerfest 2025 takes place over three weekends: June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5. As an independent music festival, Summerfest is well known for its multi-genre lineup and is recognized as one of the most affordable music festivals in the world. The lineup will be featured throughout the 75-acre festival park across 12 stages, with artists including:

The Lumineers with Hippo Campus, Bad Omens with Spiritbox and We Came As Romans, Benson Boone with Bishop Briggs and The Aces, Megan Thee Stallion with Flo Milli, The Killers with Cold War Kids, Lainey Wilson with Lukas Nelson and Shane Smith & the Saints, James Taylor with Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits, Hozier with Gigi Perez, and Def Leppard with Tesla, among many others

The CBGB Festival is taking place Sept. 27 at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, New York. Festival-goers can expect a full day of music, vintage and new merch, local food and drink, and immersive CBGB installations - including the famous bar and stage from the original club. The one-day event features a stacked lineup of generation-spanning bands, connecting punk's originators with its fiercest future voices across three stages:

Iggy Pop will close out the night with his first New York City performance in over a decade

Jack White returns to the city fresh off three sold-out shows this past February

Punk legends like Sex Pistols, Johnny Marr, Lunachicks, Marky Ramone, The Damned and Melvins

CBGB-era hardcore staples Gorilla Biscuits, Murphy's Law and Cro-Mags

Today's punk torchbearers including The Linda Lindas, Lambrini Girls, Destroy Boys, Angel Du$t, Scowl, Pinkshift, Teen Mortgage, YHWH Nailgun, Soul Glo and Lip Critic

Shore Fire also represents several other upcoming or recent music festivals:

The Hudson River Music Festival celebrating music, community and environmental action - rooted in the spirit of Pete and Toshi Seeger - at Croton Point Park in Croton, New York on June 14

Sound Mind Live 's seventh annual Music Festival for Mental Health at Brooklyn Paramount on May 18

Biscuits & Banjos , Rhiannon Giddens ' sold-out festival dedicated to the exploration of Black music, art and culture in Durham, North Carolina last month

The second annual Montreux Jazz Festival Miami - an extension of its legendary namesake in Switzerland - headlined by Jon Batiste, Chaka Khan, Janelle Monáe, WILLOW, Cimafunk and others earlier this year, which sold out and has announced plans to return for 2026

Shore Fire represents multiple venues hosting or presenting their own festivals and concert series this year as well:

The Momentary in Bentonville, Arkansas, part of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art , is home to the recent FreshGrass global roots music festival as well as the ongoing Live on the Green Concert Series - with headliners including Alabama Shakes, GloRilla, Hippo Campus, Megan Moroney, Ziggy Marley and Burning Spear, Still Woozy, and Muscadine Bloodline performing this summer and fall

The Knockdown Center in Queens, New York hosts several electronic music festivals throughout the season including the summer installment of its flagship Outline Festival series in July as well as the recent WIRE Festival and inaugural U.S. edition of Italy's C2C Festival

As part of its year-long 50th anniversary celebration, legendary Austin blues club Antone's hosted daily jam sessions at the Austin Blues Festival in April - and will curate a day of music at Lincoln Center's Summer for the City in New York City on June 29 as well

Back in Austin, Antone's has also announced a month of birthday concerts from June 20 through July 25 - featuring some of the club's staples returning to its hallowed stage

Shore Fire also supports the Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives music series, which gives eligible Wells Fargo credit cardholders access to concerts showcasing big-name artists in small venues - including recent performances by Dave Matthews, Lionel Richie and Halsey, and an upcoming gig by The Killers in Saint Paul, Minnesota on June 26.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division - which was just named by Observer as the 2025 No. 1 Agency of the Year - is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept. and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

