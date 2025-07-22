Dolphin Entertainment: Shore Fire Media Named PR Agency of Record for the Miles Davis Estate Ahead of 2026 Centennial

Campaign to Commemorate Miles Davis' 100th Birthday Will Spotlight the Icon's Ongoing Cultural Influence Across Music, Art, Fashion, and Beyond

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Shore Fire Media, the award-winning communications agency representing some of the world's most iconic artists and culture makers, has been retained as the PR agency of record for the Miles Davis Estate, with an expansive media campaign planned around the trailblazing artist's upcoming centennial in 2026.

The collaboration will celebrate the enduring legacy and ever-evolving influence of Miles Davis, whose status as a true "American Original" continues to grow a century after his birth. Shore Fire will lead communications strategy across media platforms, supporting the Estate's cultural initiatives, brand collaborations, archival releases, and global live events tied to the milestone.

Overseen by three heirs - Miles' daughter Cheryl Davis, his son Erin Davis, his nephew and musical collaborator Vincent Wilburn Jr., along with general manager Darryl Porter and Attorney C. Jeffrey Biederman - the Miles Davis Estate has in recent years produced a broad range of content and events including the Emmy Award winning documentary, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool; We Want Miles, a major traveling retrospective exhibition exploring Davis' musical and visual artistry, and a concert series at SFJAZZ led by M.E.B.(Miles Electric Band), of which Wilburn is the founding member. The Estate is Executive Producing Miles & Juliette, a forthcoming feature film currently in pre-production and starring Damson Idris (F1) as Miles Davis and Anamaria Vartolomei (Mickey 17) as Juliette Gréco. Directed and co-produced by Bill Pohlad, alongside Mick Jagger and Victoria Pearman, the film tells the story of Davis' first trip to Paris, where he fell into a passionate romance with the French singer and actress.

"Miles Davis was more than a musical genius - he was a creative force who reshaped culture itself," said Shore Fire President Matt Hanks. "It's an incredible honor for Shore Fire to work with the Estate to spotlight the full scope of his enduring impact - not just on music, but art, fashion, and cultural innovation worldwide."

"As we prepare to celebrate Miles' 100th birthday, it is imperative that all of our collaborators share the same passion, creative vision and work ethic as the Estate", explained Vince and Erin. "After Shore Fire's presentation, we were convinced that Matt and his team are the perfect PR match. We look forward to a long, productive relationship. Miles Lives!"

The collaboration between Shore Fire and the Miles Davis Estate will elevate Davis' multifaceted legacy for a new generation of fans, while honoring Miles' indelible imprint on 20th and 21st century creativity.

More news and announcements surrounding the Miles Davis Centennial will be shared in the coming weeks.

About Miles Davis

Miles Davis is one of the most influential artists in music history, a visionary composer, musician, and bandleader who fundamentally reshaped the sound of jazz and modern music many times over. In a career that spanned nearly half a century, he played a vital role in pioneering bebop and cool jazz, hard bop and modal, electric fusion and more, building a discography which includes iconic titles that have come to define both the essence and outer limits of jazz itself: Birth of the Cool, Kind of Blue (the greatest selling jazz album of all time), Sketches of Spain, Bitches Brew, In A Silent Way, and so many more. His constant reinvention expanded the genre's reach and relevance across generations, and he remains one of the most sampled artists in contemporary music.

Davis' accolades include eight Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and eleven recordings inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame; induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; stars on both the Hollywood and St. Louis Walks of Fame; and a Congressional resolution honoring Kind of Blue on the occasion of its 50th anniversary in 2009.

Beyond his musical genius, Davis' legacy as a style icon, visual artist, and symbol of artistic independence continues to grow. He occupies the #1 spot on GQ's list of the Most Stylish Musicians of All Time; his paintings and sketches have been exhibited on four continents; and in 2012, his likeness appeared on a U.S. postage stamp.

