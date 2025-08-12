Dolphin Entertainment: Youngblood Feature Adaptation Selected to Premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

Dolphin Partners with CAA Media Finance for Domestic Sales

TORONTO, ON AND LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces that the feature film adaptation of the 1986 sports drama, Youngblood, has been selected to have its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, with additional details announcing later this month. Filmed this winter in and around Toronto, Youngblood is being produced by Academy Award® and Emmy Award® nominated Aircraft Pictures, in association with Dolphin and Photon Films & Media. Dolphin is partnering with CAA Media Finance to handle domestic sales for the film.

The film, directed by Academy Award® Nominee Hubert Davis (The Well, Black Ice),follows hockey prodigy Dean Youngblood who joins the Hamilton Mustangs and discovers he must face off against toxic behavior on the ice and within himself to fulfill his potential as a professional hockey player. The original 1986 film, distributed by MGM, starred Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves in his feature film debut, and has since become a cult classic among hockey fans.

The Youngblood adaptation is based on a script by screenwriters Josh Epstein & Kyle Rideout, Seneca Aaron and the late Charles Officer. The film will be distributed in Canada by Photon Films & Media. Dolphin's Bill O'Dowd and Emerson Davis serve as Executive Producers, alongside Allan Fung and Photon's Mark Slone and Zanne Devine. Aircraft's Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen produced the film. Associate Producer Christopher V. Nelson (Miracle, The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers) serves as Hockey Consultant. The film is produced with the financial participation of Telefilm Canada and the Talent Fund, Ontario Creates and the Shaw Rocket Fund.

The cast includes Ashton James (Boxcutter, Revenge of the Black Best Friend) in the title role of Dean Youngblood, Blair Underwood (Longlegs, Deep Impact, LA Law) as his father Blane Youngblood, Shawn Doyle (The Expanse, Fargo, Big Love) as Coach Chadwick, Alexandra McDonald (Night Blooms, Testament) as Jessie Chadwick, Henri Picard (The Dishwasher, For Those Who Don't Read Me) as Denis Sutton, Donald MacLean Jr. (Workin' Moms, Nurses) as Carl Racki, Olunike Adeliyi (The Expanse, Workin' Moms) as Ruby Youngblood, Emidio Lopes (Painkiller, The Changeling) as Kelly Youngblood and Tamara Podemski (Outer Range, Reservation Dogs) as Ms. McGill.

About YOUNGBLOOD

Dean Youngblood was raised by his father, Blane, on a diet of toughness and hockey. When Dean is invited to join the Hamilton Mustangs, he travels to Canada from Detroit where his skill commands respect and his arrogance earns him fast enemies. Coach Chadwick, resentful of being saddled with such a toxic player, keeps Dean benched game after game. Dean's frustration builds, culminating in a violent outburst involving rival goon Carl Racki that costs the Mustangs a significant win. As Team Captain Sutton takes him under his wing, Dean begins to buck Blane's teachings and his growing maturity spurs a relationship with Jessie - Coach Chadwick's daughter - who gives Dean a run for his money on and off the ice. His newfound resolve draws the ire of Racki, who provokes Dean during a game by attacking and seriously injuring Sutton. As the final game of the Eastern Final approaches, so does his showdown with Racki and Dean's choice as to what kind of man he wants to be.

About Aircraft Pictures

Based in Toronto, Aircraft Pictures was founded by Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen to create high quality, scripted content for kids, families, and young adults. Recent projects include the Netflix Global Top 10 drama series Geek Girl, the CBC/BBC scripted K-pop drama Gangnam Project; the YTV/Nickelodeon scripted comedy Popularity Papers, the Apple TV+ series Circuit Breakers, the Hulu Original series Holly Hobbie; the Family Channel/Roku animated series Summer Memories; and the Academy Award® and Golden Globe Award nominated animated feature film The Breadwinner. For more information, visit www.aircraftpictures.com.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

