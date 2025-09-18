Dolphin Entertainment: BRANDEdit Experience During Fashion Week, Largest To Date, Immerses Top Creators in the Future of Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) subsidiary The Digital Dept. brought together more than 150 of today's most influential fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle creators for The BRANDEdit Fashion Week Experience: A Glimpse Into the Future, held September 11-12 during New York Fashion Week.

The two-day, invite-only experience was the largest BRANDEdit to date for The Digital Dept. The event delivered the ultimate fashion week gifting and immersive brand showcase, curating essentials that prepare creators for the busiest week in style. From cutting-edge beauty technologies to must-have accessories and wellness innovations, BRANDEdit gave attendees a first look at products shaping the season ahead.

Brand Highlights:

General Gifting Suite featured coveted offerings from Beauty of Joseon, Lifeway Kefir, Love Coco, L'Anza, Lumify, Medik8, Splendor Water, Timeline

Onsite Activations included: BTL providing Emsculpt Neo, Emface, and Exomind treatments Crocs with gifting from their Caged Collection HP Sprocket with portable instant photo printers LaCroix with refreshments highlighting their newest Sunshine flavor Lovisa with onsite piercings and jewelry gifting Lulus with fall fashion must-haves from their latest collection MaryRuth Organics with its new Liquid Morning Multivitamin + Hair Growth Dragon Fruit Nippies with their signature NYFW essentials Omnilux with Contour Face and Clear devices OneSkin with Skin Analysis treatments and product gifting Trace Minerals with ConcenTrace Daily Mineral Powder and ConcenTrace Mineral Drops



"New York Fashion Week is a global stage for creativity and cultural influence, and BRANDEdit's immersive experience reflected the innovation and energy that defines that moment," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin.

The BRANDEdit Fashion Week Experience reinforces Dolphin's position as a leader in crafting cultural moments that elevate both brands and talent across industries.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

