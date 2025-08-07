Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 22:14 Uhr
Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin to Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on August 13 at 4:30 PM ET

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, announced today it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 13, 2025, at 4:30pm ET.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 13, 2025

Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 859698
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/52792

Replay

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 52792
Webcast Replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/52792

ABOUT DOLPHIN
Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

CONTACT:
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
james@haydenir.com
646-755-7412

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-to-host-second-quarter-2025-earnings-call-on-august-13-at-4-30-pm-et-1057876

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
