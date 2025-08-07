Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin to Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on August 13 at 4:30 PM ET

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, announced today it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 13, 2025, at 4:30pm ET.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 13, 2025

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 859698

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/52792

Replay

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 52792

Webcast Replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/52792

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

