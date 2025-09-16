Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West's Clients Score 5 Primetime Emmy Wins

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / The entertainment PR and marketing powerhouse 42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), congratulates its clients on their wins at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, collaborating for a total of five wins.

Katherine LaNasa took home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Dana Evans in HBO Max's The Pitt, which also won the top prize of the night in the Drama field. This is LaNasa's first nomination and win. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver continued its winning streak in Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, marking its third consecutive win in the category and ninth overall program win. Additionally, the series won Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, which is its 10th consecutive win in the category, and received five total nominations this year for a lifetime total of 30 wins and 73 nominations to date. Longtime client Conan O'Brien won Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for Conan O'Brien Must Go, his first win in the category. Conan O'Brien received an additional nomination for the series in Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program along with a nomination for the 97th Academy Awards as producer. The Daily Show host Jordan Klepper won Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program for his spinoff program The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation, which was also nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

Overall, 42West clients received a total of 15 nominations this year with additional nominees including Martin Scorsese (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, The Studio), Tom Hanks (Outstanding Narrator, The Americas), Loren Bouchard (Outstanding Animated Program, Bob's Burgers), Dylan Clark (Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, The Penguin), R.J. Cutler (Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program, Martha), Madison Wells (Outstanding Television Movie, Nonnas), and Miramax (Outstanding Television Movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy).

ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, Fandoms & Franchises (formerly known as BHI), the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

