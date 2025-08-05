Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary Special Projects Secures Talent Lineup For The Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala

SHORE FIRE MEDIA CLIENT BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TO RECEIVE THE MUSEUM'S INAUGURAL LEGACY AWARD

PENÉLOPE CRUZ, WALTER SALLES, AND BOWEN YANG WILL ALSO BE HONORED AT THE GALA ON OCTOBER 18, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Special Projects, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) oversees talent relations for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' gala for the fourth year in a row. The Special Projects team secured Oscar®-winning actress Penélope Cruz, Director Walter Salles, Oscar-winning musician Bruce Springsteen and actor and comedian Bowen Yang as the honorees of its annual fundraising gala on October 18, 2025.

Bruce Springsteen is a longtime client of Shore Fire Media, another Dolphin subsidiary. Springsteen will receive the museum's inaugural Legacy Award and is also set for a live performance at the event. The inaugural Legacy Award honors an artist whose body of work has inspired generations of storytellers and deeply influenced our culture.

"We are incredibly proud to see both Special Projects and Shore Fire play such key roles in one of the most prestigious nights in entertainment," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin. "Supporting the Academy Museum's mission and celebrating talent like this are perfect examples of how Dolphin creates meaningful cultural moments through collaboration."

The evening will help raise vital funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the public and the local community of Los Angeles. Last year's gala raised more than $11MM for the museum. Supported by Rolex, the exclusive presenting partner and founding supporter of the Academy Museum, the Gala is being co-chaired by Jon M. Chu; Common; Viola Davis and Julius Tennon; Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey; Jennifer Hudson; and Academy Museum Trustee Alejandro Ramírez Magaña.

The 2025 Academy Museum Gala Host Committee includes Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Noah Baumbach, Dave Bautista, Gael García Bernal, Alison Brie and Dave Franco, Adrien Brody, Nia DaCosta, Willem Dafoe, Danielle Deadwyler, Ariana DeBose, Laura Dern, Harris Dickinson, Colman Domingo, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Eisenberg, Jacob Elordi, Jeff Goldblum, Ludwig Göransson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Oscar Isaac, Rian Johnson, Simon Kinberg, Zoë Kravitz, Jude Law, Greta Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall, Demi Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Jenna Ortega, Ke Huy and Echo Quan, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eddie Redmayne, Seth and Lauren Miller Rogen, Eli Roth, Bird Runningwater, Meg Ryan, Winona Ryder, Zoe Saldaña, Chloë Sevigny, Celine Song, June Squibb, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, Jeremy Strong, Tessa Thompson and Rachel Zegler.More individuals joining the host committee will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT SPECIAL PROJECTS

Founded in 2016 by Andrea Oliveri and Nicole Vecchiarelli, Special Projects is the leading talent booking, creative content, and special event agency. By uniting brands and public figures, our team creates opportunities that garner press, build engagement, drive sales, and uniquely position our partners within the cultural zeitgeist. Our extensive expertise as talent strategists, content creators, cultural forecasters, and event producers has earned us unparalleled trust across the entertainment, media, and fashion industries. Special Projects operates offices in New York and Los Angeles. To learn more, visit specialprojectsmedia.com.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefront of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. To learn more, visit ShoreFire.com and follow Shore Fire on Instagram: @shorefire.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

