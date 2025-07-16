Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West's Clients Earn 15 Primetime Emmy Nominations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / The entertainment PR and marketing powerhouse 42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), congratulates its clients on their successes in the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations, collaborating for a total of 15 nominations. The winners will be announced in Los Angeles at the Creative Arts Emmys from September 6-7 and the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14.

On the acting front, longtime client Martin Scorsese received his first Emmy nomination in an acting category for his guest appearance in Apple TV+'s THE STUDIO, which leads the Comedy field with 23 nominations; this marks Scorsese's 13th Emmy nomination in his career. Katherine LaNasa received her first career nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for HBO Max's THE PITT, which is also up for Outstanding Drama Series. Tom Hanks also earned a nomination in Outstanding Narrator for THE AMERICAS, his 18th overall nomination at the Primetime Emmys.

R.J. Cutler's documentary MARTHA received two nominations for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program, which mark Cutler's fifth and sixth career nominations following two wins. Conan O'Brien saw three nominations: two for his series CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO (Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special & Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program)and one for hosting the Oscars in Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Jordan Klepper also received three nominations, one for hosting THE DAILY SHOW in Outstanding Talk Series and two for THE DAILY SHOW: JORDAN KLEPPER FINGERS THE PULSE in Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. Last Week Tonight continued its Emmy legacy with six nominations this year, bringing the show's remarkable total to 73 nominations, 30 wins, and 1 honor to date. The HBO series was recognized across major categories including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, Writing, Directing, Picture Editing, and Production Design.

BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard received his 11th nomination in Outstanding Animated Program. Producer Dylan Clark received a nomination for HBO's THE PENGUIN, commanding the Limited/Anthology Series field with 24 nominations. In the Outstanding Television Movie Category, NONNAS, produced by clients Rachel Shane of Madison Wells and Gigi Pritzker, received a nomination. Miramax's BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY also earned a nomination in the category, and Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman's ZERO DAY saw two nominations in the Limited field.

Additional series and films nominated that 42West represented in the launch phase during the eligibility cycle include Adult Swim's COMMON SIDE EFFECTS, Apple TV+'s THE GORGE, Disney +'s BEATLES '64, and Prime Video's THE BOYS, ÉTOILE, and I AM: CELINE DION. Client David E. Kelley's PRESUMED INNOCENT also saw five nominations.

ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, Fandoms & Franchises (formerly known as BHI), the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-42wests-clients-earn-15-primetime-emmy-nominations-1049165