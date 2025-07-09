Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin's Consortium of Best-in-Class PR and Marketing Agencies to Represent The Lumistella Company, Global Toy and Entertainment Brand

Creator of The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverseand Iconic Holiday Experiences

Selects 42West as Lead Agency for Strategic Campaign Execution, with

Additional Dolphin Agencies for Integrated Support

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading force in entertainment marketing and content production, proudly announces that The Lumistella Company, the creator of the beloved The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse and the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus, has selected Dolphin for a sweeping, company-wide partnership. Fueled by innovation and a forward-thinking approach to next-gen communications, this strategic collaboration will be spearheaded by 42West, further cementing Dolphin's position as a premier, all-encompassing provider of integrated marketing solutions for top tier entertainment brands.

As part of the partnership, Shore Fire Media is leading strategic, campaign-driven efforts for the launch of The Rise of Nicholas the Noble -a bold new entry into children's literature that reimagines the origin of Santa Claus. Written by Chanda A. Bell, co-creator of The Elf on the Shelf, the book takes young audiences on a sweeping adventure rooted in belief, bravery, and destiny.

By leveraging Dolphin's broad spectrum of capabilities, including media relations, digital marketing and brand management, the collaboration aims to expand The Lumistella Company's global footprint and ensure the brand's continued resonance with audiences worldwide. 42West will drive a comprehensive suite of strategic communications, cementing Santaverseas a lasting cultural phenomenon across multiple platforms and elevating the executive profiles of co-CEOs and founders Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts.

Dolphin CEO Bill O'Dowd said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with The Lumistella Company and their portfolio of iconic Christmas brands. The Elf on the Shelf® is a beloved holiday tradition for millions of families, and we are excited to help amplify the company's family-friendly consumer products, immersive experiences and entertainment-based content. By combining our creative expertise and the trusted leadership of 42West, we are confident this collaboration will bring new opportunities and growth for The Lumistella Company."

"Our partnership with Dolphin Entertainment accelerates our evolution from a beloved family-owned brand to a global storytelling powerhouse-solidifying our place alongside the leaders of the IP industry, where we belong," said Chanda Bell, Co-founder, CEO and Santa's Chief Storyteller of The Lumistella Company. "We are honored to collaborate with them to share our visionary creations and help families create more joyful, meaningful moments together."

42West President Shawna Lynch added, "The Lumistella Company's commitment to creativity and storytelling, as well as their innate ability to build meaningful connections with their audience, aligns perfectly with 42West's mission. We are honored to work with the iconic brand, and we look forward to utilizing our PR and marketing expertise to further elevate the organization's portfolio of beloved characters and brands."

# # #

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Named Agency of the Year in 2025 by New York's Observer, Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

ABOUT THE LUMISTELLA COMPANY

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company is the company behind The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse, the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus. Family-owned and women-led since 2005, the company's portfolio includes a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. As a global company operating in 26 countries, on 5 continents with 90+ licensees, our purpose is to make joyful family moments possible around the world. To learn more about The Lumistella Company, please visit https://lumistella.com/.

Contact:

James Carbonara/HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphins-consortium-of-best-in-class-pr-and-marketing-agencies-to-represent-th-1046976