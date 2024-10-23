Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6LV | ISIN: FR0011675362 | Ticker-Symbol: N1N
Tradegate
22.10.24
17:11 Uhr
39,340 Euro
+0,060
+0,15 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
RENIXX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOEN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,36039,38015:42
39,36039,38014:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEOEN
NEOEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEOEN SA39,340+0,15 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.