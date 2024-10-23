French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen is increasing its investment in Irish solar with its Ballinknockane project in Ireland, which is now under construction. The company already operates three solar farms in the country totaling 58 MW and recently secured two new projects totaling 170 MW in the latest Irish energy auctions. Neoen said it has started building its 79 MWp Ballinknockane solar farm in County Limerick, Ireland. It is the first utility-scale solar farm in the region and Neoen's first transmission-connected project in the country. The IPP said it expects the project to be energized ...

