A Win-Win-Win: Urban Arts Alumni Uplift the Next Class and Earn Money for College As Teaching Assistants, Thanks to Funding From KeyBank Foundation

Economic mobility does not come with a simple solve. Yet Urban Arts, a national nonprofit that teaches digital game design to underrepresented high school students as a pathway to college and career advancement, is generating real maneuverability for its graduates.

With the help of a grant from KeyBank Foundation, Urban Arts administers its Alumni Workforce Development Program, which hires college students who have graduated from its digital arts program to be Teaching Assistants (TAs) to the next generation of high school students. The paid positions include pre-professional training, a schedule that works for them, and a resume building block-plus they become mentors to the new cohorts, showing them what's possible.

"Urban Arts hires the best of the best to teach the next cohort of diverse creative technologists-our alumni. They know the material, they're invested in giving back, and they earn money-it's a win-win-win," says Philip Courtney, CEO of Urban Arts.

Consider this: only 14% of low-income students who start college successfully graduate. What makes the biggest difference in graduation rates? Not surprisingly, "It's money," says Urban Arts alumnus and New York University graduate Kimari. "Scholarships are amazing-and make going to college possible. But once you're in school, you start having adult costs: feeding yourself, commuting, paying for rent, and class materials. It adds up." In 2022-2023, the average cost of books and supplies for a first-year college student was $1,2121. Plus, students spend roughly $285 a year on incidental costs for a college course. Add in transportation, laundry, supplies-it can be overwhelming.

According to Mabel, an Urban Arts alum and sophomore at Fordham University studying Computer Science, "The best part of being a Teaching Assistant is making a difference in students' lives. Urban Arts has made such a big impact on my life that I feel more than happy to give back to this community."

Ellie, another Urban Arts alum and senior at the School of Visual Arts sees great value in being an Alum TA. "Rather than getting a job waiting tables, I can use the skills I acquired through Urban Arts to teach other students," she says. "This gives me so much more-and is a great resume builder." Ellie teaches classes that include coding, design thinking, art, time-management skills-all the things she learned as an Urban Arts high school student. Plus, she gets to stay involved with the Urban Arts community, working with her friends who are fellow TAs. "It feels like a piece of home even while we're all navigating very new environments at college."

Meredith Summs, Director of Urban Arts' After-School Programs says that Teaching Assistants give unique and critical authenticity to the game design programs. "As recent graduates of the program, TAs can relate empathetically to students' learning experiences and give first-hand mentorship. TAs have an opportunity to practice and grow professionally within a community they trust, alongside faculty who know them well. They build time management skills, communication skills, problem-solving and improvisation skills, in addition to learning how to educate and nurture future game designers."

KeyBank and Urban Arts are dedicated to getting under-represented youth from low-income communities to college-and ensuring they thrive. The Alumni Workforce Development Program is getting high marks for doing just that.

