Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
23.10.2024 16:38 Uhr
Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Launches Academic Healthcare Practice

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the launch of their Academic Healthcare Practice, a specialized division dedicated to addressing the unique leadership challenges faced by academic health systems.

"With the increasing complexity of academic health systems, there is a growing need for leaders who can navigate the intricacies of clinical, research, and education missions," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Our new practice is designed to connect clients with exceptional leaders who can drive innovation and excellence in these areas."

Caldwell leverages results-driven, scientific assessments to empower clients to hire with confidence and chart a path for success, minimizing turnover. The approach is customized to meet each client's specific needs, ensuring the ideal candidate is found to lead highly effective teams, drive transformation, and accelerate performance.

Caldwell's practice team brings a diverse range of experiences and backgrounds, including unique expertise within academic health system operations. This diversity of background and specialized expertise makes them well-placed to address the unique challenges of the healthcare sector and provide comprehensive, innovative solutions to clients.

The new Academic Health Practice is structured around core academic medicine experts Steven Price and Dianna Jacob, and further leverages the broader Life Sciences & Healthcare and Higher Education teams.

"The academic healthcare landscape continues to shift, and with it the profile of the ideal leader," said Price and Jacob. "Organizations need exceptional leaders who can help them face challenges that can range from financial growth and sustainability to addressing population health inequities or leading in resource-scarce environments. Caldwell's tailored approach aligns with these needs, using defining key competencies to deliver diverse, top-tier slates of candidates. Our use of innovative psychometric assessments also provides deeper insights into candidates' work styles, offering valuable support for successful onboarding."

The practice recruits for a variety of roles in the academic healthcare space, including:

  • Medical Schools: Dean, Associate Dean, Department Chair, Vice Chair, Division Chief, Designated Institutional Officer, Center and Institute Directors, Residency and Fellowship Directors.

  • Academic/Teaching Hospitals and Health Systems: Chief Executive Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Clinical Officer, Chief Nursing Officer, Chief Quality Officer, Chief Medical Information Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, and Service Line Leadership.

Caldwell is committed to transforming the academic healthcare sector by placing leaders who can inspire innovation and achieve high standards in healthcare and education. For more information about our capabilities, please click here.

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
Caldwell
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
