Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A2QAH7 | ISIN: US7501021056 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.10.24
17:25 Uhr
2,485 US-Dollar
-0,025
-1,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2024 17:46 Uhr
62 Leser
Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Positioned as a Leader in Four Categories of 2024 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners Report

Rackspace is noted for offering one of the most mature technologies and talent assets

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 23, 2024®for the US due to its numerous AWS competencies, partner programs and the extensive AWS certifications.

"As companies are transitioning to AWS, they need a trusted partner to assist and optimize their cloud environments," said D K Sinha, President Public Cloud, Rackspace Technology. "Our comprehensive AWS services emphasize our capabilities in AI, ML, and data analytics, along with robust managed services and professional support. All of this helps our customers to achieve success in the market."

The AWS Partner Ecosystem assessment lists Rackspace Technology as one of 13 Leaders, having the following attributes:

  • A comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence, and an established competitive position.
  • Product portfolios and competitive strategies that are strongly positioned to win business in the markets covered by the study.
  • Represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Rackspace Technology counts more than 2,700 AWS certifications worldwide with 18 AWS competencies.

"Rackspace Technology offers one of the most mature technologies and talent assets for U.S.-based clients through the AWS Cloud Adoption Framework," said Ashwin Gaidhan, Principal Analyst and study author at ISG. "In addition, Rackspace has developed strong cloud engineering teams that can facilitate compliant, well-governed, and transparent data." --ISG Provider Lens: AWS Ecosystem Partners, 2024.[1]

Click here to read the 2024 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners Report.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

1. ISG Provider Lens: AWS Ecosystem Partners, 2024

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fefb68aa-0990-423b-83fb-93df6e4d00c3


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
