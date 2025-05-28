Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Recognized by Dell Technologies with Two Regional Global Alliances Partner of the Year Awards for 2025

Honors highlight innovation leadership in EMEA and marketing excellence in the Americas, reflecting Rackspace's customer-first approach and global capabilities

SAN ANTONIO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, hybrid multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced it has been recognized by Dell Technologies with two regional Global Alliances Partner of the Year Awards: 2025 Global Alliances EMEA Innovation Partner of the Year and 2025 Global Alliances Americas Marketing Partner of the Year. These honors reflect Rackspace's commitment to innovation, market leadership, and a strong global culture that puts customers at the center of everything.

The awards underscore the strength of the long-standing collaboration between Rackspace Technology and Dell Technologies. Together, the companies offer industry-leading solutions that address the most complex business challenges across private cloud, data modernization, and AI adoption-all while ensuring compliance, performance, and security at scale.

"We're incredibly proud to receive these two prestigious recognitions from Dell Technologies," said Adrianna Bustamante, VP of Global Partnerships and Demand Gen at Rackspace. "These awards not only represent our joint success in the Americas and EMEA but also reflect the power of Rackspace's global culture-one that champions collaboration, innovation, and customer success across every market we serve."

For more than 20 years, Rackspace Technology and Dell Technologies have driven transformation across industries by combining advanced infrastructure with consulting-led services. From AI-driven workloads to enterprise modernization, the alliance continues to evolve to meet the needs of today's hybrid cloud world.

