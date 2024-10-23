Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A2H6LX | ISIN: FR0013286259 | Ticker-Symbol: 3VG
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:04 Uhr
0,540 Euro
-0,012
-2,17 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
23.10.2024 18:23 Uhr
69 Leser
THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS CASH POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Lyon, France - October 23, 2024 - 6:00 PM CEST - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces its cash position as of September 30, 2024.

At the close of the Q3, total available funds stood at €1.9 million, compared with €1.8 million on June 30, 2024. The 2024 Research Tax Credit (CIR) of €785K, received by the company on September 30, 2024, is included in the cash total on this date.

Mathieu Charvériat, Chairman and CEO of Theranexus : "Our teams are fully committed to preparing for the registration, in Europe, of our liquid miglustat formulation for Niemann-Pick Type C disease, as previously announced, and the launch of our phase 3 trial for Batten disease. Discussions with our industrial partners remain very active, and we are also exploring other options to develop our products in high-value markets. We maintain our cash horizon until the end of the first quarter of 2025."

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

For more information :
http://www.theranexus.com
Follow us on Twitter et Linkedln




Contacts :

THERANEXUS
Christine PLACET
Chief Financial Officer
contact@theranexus.com









FP2COM
Florence PORTEJOIE
Medias relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2pwacmYYW7ImmpwlceWa2hkmZdjx5Waa2idx2Wea5vJmnFkxpqXmJyeZnFpmGtp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88363-theranexus_pr_cash_position_september-30-2024_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
