THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS CASH POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Lyon, France - October 23, 2024 - 6:00 PM CEST - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces its cash position as of September 30, 2024.

At the close of the Q3, total available funds stood at €1.9 million, compared with €1.8 million on June 30, 2024. The 2024 Research Tax Credit (CIR) of €785K, received by the company on September 30, 2024, is included in the cash total on this date.

Mathieu Charvériat, Chairman and CEO of Theranexus : "Our teams are fully committed to preparing for the registration, in Europe, of our liquid miglustat formulation for Niemann-Pick Type C disease, as previously announced, and the launch of our phase 3 trial for Batten disease. Discussions with our industrial partners remain very active, and we are also exploring other options to develop our products in high-value markets. We maintain our cash horizon until the end of the first quarter of 2025."

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

For more information :

http://www.theranexus.com

Follow us on Twitter et Linkedln









Contacts :



THERANEXUS

Christine PLACET

Chief Financial Officer

contact@theranexus.com



















FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Medias relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

