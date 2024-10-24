Deutsche Boerse AG reported impressive third-quarter results for 2024, with net revenue climbing to €1.40 billion, marking an 18% increase year-over-year. The company's EBITDA rose to €802 million, while after-tax earnings reached €445 million. This robust performance, driven by the successful integration of Simcorp and strong growth in Investment Management Solutions, has led the exchange operator to revise its full-year forecast upward. Deutsche Boerse now anticipates net revenue of approximately €5.80 billion and EBITDA between €3.30 and €3.40 billion for the current fiscal year.

Market Response and Future Prospects

Despite the positive financial results, the stock market's initial reaction was subdued, with shares experiencing a slight dip in XETRA trading. However, analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €214.67. The company's stock remains one of the strongest performers among German blue-chips, boasting a year-to-date gain of nearly 15%. As Deutsche Boerse prepares for a leadership transition at year-end, it remains confident in its growth trajectory, particularly in data and software solutions, aiming to further reduce its dependence on market fluctuations.

