

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) voted to expand its recommendation for the use of certain pneumococcal vaccines, including PREVNAR 20 (20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) for all adults aged 50 and older. This recommendation is pending final approval by the director of the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services.



Regarding PREVNAR 20, the ACIP recommends vaccination for all adults aged 50 and older, as well as for adults aged 19 to 49 with specific underlying conditions or risk factors who have not received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) or whose vaccination history is unclear.



On June 8, 2021, Pfizer announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved PREVNAR 20 for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumococcal pneumonia in adults aged 18 years or older.



On September 30, 2022, the FDA approved the addition of information in the PREVNAR 20 prescribing information regarding coadministration with an influenza vaccine, adjuvanted (Fluad Quadrivalent19), in adults aged 65 years or older.



