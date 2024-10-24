

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a food services and facilities management company, Thursday reported profit before tax of 996 million euros for fiscal 2024, higher than 749 million euros in the previous year.



Net profit from continuing operations increased to 738 million euros or 4.98 euros per share from 560 million euros or 3.80 euros per share last year.



Including discontinued operations, net profit was 168 million euros or 1.13 euros per share, down from 794 million euros or 5.38 euros per share a year ago.



Operating profit increased to 1.051 billion euros from 847 million euros last year.



Revenue for the year grew 5.1 percent to 23.798 billion euros from 22.637 billion euros in the previous year, driven by organic growth of 7.9 percent.



Sodexo has proposed a dividend of 2.65 euros, up 17.8 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company sees organic revenue growth in the range of 5.5 percent - 6.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News