PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK):Earnings: EUR434 million in H1 vs. -EUR74 million in the same period last year. EPS: EUR2.94 in H1 vs. -EUR0.50 in the same period last year. Revenue: EUR12.475 billion in H1 vs. EUR12.101 billion in the same period last year.For the first half, Sodexo recorded underlying profit of 450 million euros, or 3.08 euros per basic share, higher than 427 million euros, or 2.91 euros per basic share.Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects, 'Organic revenue growth between +3% and +4% (from +5.5% to +6.5% in the initial guidance). The underlying trend should be +3.5% to +4.5%, excluding the base effect of the Olympics, the Rugby World Cup and the leap year in Fiscal 2024.'The revised annual organic revenue growth guidance reflects weaker-than expected volume trends in Education in North America in the first half, which are expected to persist. In addition, in North America, delays in certain contracts start dates especially in healthcare, and softer commercial performance in the first half have impacted expectations for net new contributions in the second half.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX