

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange S.A. (ORAN), a telecommunications and digital service provider, Thursday reported revenue of 9.995 billion euros for the third quarter, up 1.6 percent from 9.843 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago, mainly helped by growth retail services.



EBITDAaL or earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, after leases increased 2.7 percent to 3.345 billion euros from 3.257 billion euros in the previous year.



EBITDAaL from telecom activities grew 2.4 percent to 3.370 billion euros.



Orange plans to propose an interim dividend of 0.30 euros per share to be paid on December 5.



Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect low single-digit growth in EBITDAaL.



