

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) reported that its third quarter gross profit increased to 1.92 billion pounds from 1.77 billion pounds, prior year. Total income including recoveries was 2.21 billion pounds compared to 2.05 billion pounds. Total income excluding recoveries was 2.12 billion pounds compared to 1.97 billion pounds. Total income excluding recoveries was up 9.5% including M&A, and 8.7% on an organic basis.



David Schwimmer, CEO said: 'We delivered a particularly strong quarter, with healthy growth in our subscriptions business and very strong performance in our high-quality volume-based businesses. We are confident of continued growth as we look forward to 2025.'



